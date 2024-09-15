After originally being revealed in 2021, Square Enix's highly anticipated release Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake has finally gone gold ahead of its release later this year.

To mark this occasion, the official Dragon Quest account on social media put out a special photo, featuring the father of the series (and industry legend Yuji Horii) alongside the game's producer Masaaki Hayasaka.

"DragonQuest III HD-2D Remake has gone gold! Time for a snap of Yuji Horii, father of #DragonQuest, and Masaaki Hayasaka, producer of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, to commemorate the moment. Just 2 months until the worldwide release"





Time for a snap of Yuji Horii, father of



Just 2 months until the worldwide release on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series… #DragonQuest III HD-2D Remake has gone gold! 🎊Time for a snap of Yuji Horii, father of #DragonQuest , and Masaaki Hayasaka, producer of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, to commemorate the moment 📸Just 2 months until the worldwide release on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series… pic.twitter.com/AIajcS9M00 September 14, 2024

This means the master build is complete and is ready for production, with the title now scheduled to launch worldwide across all platforms including the Nintendo Switch onWe've already been lucky enough to go 'hands on' with this upcoming release and are pleased to report it's much more than a pretty picture.