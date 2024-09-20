The Best Nintendo Christmas Gifts For 2023

If you're looking for the very best Nintendo gift ideas or the top Christmas presents for gamers this year, we're here to help with this Nintendo-flavoured Holiday gamer gift guide.

Below, you'll find our top recommendations for stocking fillers and video game-themed gift ideas to brighten your friends and family's day this Christmas. We're talking Switch consoles and games, eShop credit, Switch accessories, Nintendo toys, Nintendo homeware ideas, and everything in between!

There's so much to choose from, so use our handy table below to browse through any categories that take your fancy and to see our top picks, or if you'd rather shop all gift ideas by price bracket, make sure to check out our Nintendo Christmas Gift Budget guide:

Nintendo Switch eShop Credit

The ultimate gift for Nintendo fans has to be Switch eShop credit. This credit can be spent on anything on Nintendo Switch including the hottest new games or even a subscription to Nintendo's Switch Online service. Simply buy your chosen amount below, give the voucher you receive to your special someone, and they'll be all set to buy whatever they like!

Nintendo Switch Consoles

If you want to get them something extra special, a shiny new Nintendo Switch console is no doubt at the top of every Nintendo fan's list. There are a few options to choose from depending on what features you're looking for and the budget you have to play with:

⭐️ Best Overall Choice: Switch OLED Model

The Nintendo Switch OLED would be our top choice when it comes to Switch consoles. The OLED model is the most powerful and most versatile of Nintendo's Switch console range, allowing you to play in both docked and handheld modes (the latter making use of its gorgeous OLED screen). It's the most expensive of the Switch console line-up, but we think it's worth every penny.

💰 Best Budget Choice: Switch Lite

If the OLED is a little too steep or if you're looking for a console that's a little more hardwearing – perhaps for younger gamers or those who like to play on the go – the Switch Lite is a fantastic choice. This slightly smaller console strips away the features that let you play on the TV and gets rid of the detachable controllers in favour of an all-in-one handheld-only experience that's lighter on the wallet and in the hands.

It's a wonderfully robust little machine capable of playing almost all of the games in the Switch library, but with a smaller price tag and easier portability.

Switch Games

Here we have what gaming's all about – the games, obviously! Here are some of the hottest Switch games available as we enter the 2024 holiday season, including some of the latest must-have releases and some evergreen classics that we think will make a perfect gift:

All of the games featured below have gone down a treat with Nintendo Life readers and proved to be super-popular options, but of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg. For more, make sure to check out our guide to the 50 Best Nintendo Switch Games To Play Right Now, and remember that Nintendo Switch eShop Credit can also be used to buy games digitally from Nintendo's online storefront.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Pokémon Scarlet
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Pokémon Violet
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Super Mario RPG
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Sonic Frontiers
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Minecraft
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Micro SD Cards

An often overlooked but absolutely essential piece of kit for any Nintendo Switch owner is a microSD card. The Switch doesn't have much storage built in, so popping in a microSD card can transform your console and allow you to store so many more games. The bigger the card, the more games it can hold.

⭐️ Best of the Best: 1TB+

If you have the budget to play with, securing a huge 1TB or 1.5TB microSD card will eradicate most Switch owners' storage woes for good. We'd only recommend grabbing one of these if the person you're buying for plays and downloads lots of games – there are cheaper options below.

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC
SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC
💰 Best Budget Choice: Best Value microSD Cards

For most players, a microSD card somewhere in the middle ground sizewise will be the best pick. The cards featured here are amongst the best when it comes to value (essentially how many GB of storage you're getting for your money), but you can track all the best prices in our full microSD card guide.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB Micro SD Card
SanDisk Ultra 256GB Micro SD Card
SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
✅ Honourable Mention: Officially Licensed Designs

As a special treat, these officially licensed cards can make fantastic gifts – they're practical but cute at the same time! Usually, you'll pay slightly more for an SD card with a Nintendo design than its standard counterpart, but all the cards we've featured below are manufactured by SanDisk – a brand that we can wholeheartedly recommend after lots and lots of testing ourselves.

SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card (Mario)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 256GB micro SD card (Mario)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 1TB micro SD card (Zelda)
Switch Controllers

A new controller is always a welcome gift for any gamer – either to use as a backup, or to enable multiplayer fun. Here are some controllers that are a) definitely compatible with Nintendo Switch, and b) great gift ideas!

⭐️ Best of the Best: Official Nintendo Controllers

When you're in the market for a new Switch controller, nothing compares to the official offerings from Nintendo. Below, we've rounded up plenty of options for both Nintendo's Pro Controller (a comfortable, premium pad designed for longer gaming sessions) and Joy-Con (the detachable controllers that come with the Switch as standard). There are plenty of designs to choose from.

✅ Best For Comfort And Playability: Split Pad Pro

Hori's Split Pad Pro range has become something of a favourite here at Nintendo Life, serving as a perfect Joy-Con replacement for those who want extra comfort – and especially for anyone with large hands who struggles to use Nintendo's smaller controllers. If you want to treat your loved one to something a little different this year, maybe give one of these a go...

✅ Best Designs: PowerA

Oddly, when it comes to controllers, Nintendo doesn't tend to release all that many options with fun designs featuring its top mascots. Thankfully, that's where companies like PowerA step in, launching more affordable pads with some awesome designs.

The controllers featured below don't have all the features of Nintendo's own (you won't find HD Rumble or NFC capability here), but we've had plenty of game time with PowerA's offerings and have never come away disappointed.

Here are some of our favourites that have launched recently.

Nintendo Switch Controllers | PowerA
PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Kirby Mouthful
PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Mario Victory
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Charizard Firestorm
Switch Headsets

Whether you want to play with friends online or simply enjoy your gaming without disturbing the entire house, a headset is a great accessory for any Switch owner. Here are some of our top picks:

⭐️ Best Wireless: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

When it comes to the best wireless headphones for gaming at a price point reflective of the headset's quality, you'll find the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless sitting right near the top of almost everyone's list.

Endorsed by popular gaming streamers, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pros boast active noise cancellation tech to immerse you in your gameplay, have truly wonderful sound quality, and come with two easily-swappable rechargeable batteries so that you never run out of juice.

If you're looking for a premium set at an impressive price point, these are a fantastic choice.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Gaming Headset
⭐️ Best Wired: Razer BlackShark V2 X

By going for a wired headset, you can often save quite a bit of cash but still enjoy the same excellent sound quality – just bear in mind that wired headsets will need to plug directly into the Switch console, even when playing docked.

The BlackShark V2 X is a lightweight headset with comfortable memory foam ear cushions, perfect for longer gaming sessions. Its noise-isolating microphone is great for chatting with friends in games like Fortnite, and a Windows-only 7.1 Surround Sound feature make these even better if you happen to play games on PC as well as your Switch.

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset
💰 Best Budget Choice: Best Affordable Headsets For Switch

There are plenty of budget headsets available on the market these days, allowing you to plug in and play at very little cost. Below, we've gathered three more affordable headsets from brands we can wholeheartedly recommend – just bear in mind that the sound quality and comfort, whilst still more than good enough for playing on Switch, won't quite match the more expensive options listed above.

PDP Gaming LVL40 Airlite Stereo Headset
STEALTH ECLIPSE Over Ear Gaming Headset
Turtle Beach Recon 70 Gaming Headset
Nintendo Clothing

What's almost as important as saving Zelda? Clothes! Yes, even gamers need to put clothes on sometimes, so here are some cool Nintendo-themed options.

Split across US and UK markets, we've gathered some of our favourite pieces from Amazon (thanks to their ease when it comes to ordering and returns) and Zavvi (because of the fantastic quality we've always received when ordering there ourselves). If you want even more options though, we'd urge US readers to check out GameStop's clothing range, and for UK readers to take a look at both GAME and Just Geek.

US

Nintendo Samus Super Metroid Cover Graphic T-Shirt
Akedo x Pokemon Pikachu Winter Black Signature High Top
Pokémon Winter Charmander Black Signature High Top
Pokémon Winter Bulbasaur Black Signature High Top
Akedo x Pokemon Snow Kids' Signature High Top - Light Blue
Nintendo 64 Classic Logo Retro Vintage Premium T-Shirt
Nintendo Super Mario Friends & Enemies Sprites T-Shirt
Super Mario Christmas Coins Pixels Raglan Baseball Tee
Nintendo Chest Pocket Classic N64 Logo Hoodie
Nintendo 64 Classic Logo Retro Vintage Graphic Hoodie
Legend of Zelda Teal Triforce Symbolism Graphic T-Shirt
Nintendo NES Controller Retro Stripe 85 Graphic Hoodie
Nintendo Classic 64 Striped Logo Pullover Hoodie
Womens Nintendo Super Mario Christmas Star Pixels V-Neck T-Shirt
UK

Pokémon Winter Charmander Black Signature High Top
Akedo x Pokemon Pikachu Winter Black Signature High Top
Pokémon Winter Bulbasaur Black Signature High Top
Akedo x Pokemon Snow Kids' Signature High Top - Light Blue
Nintendo Men's Pixel Cast Sweatshirt
Splatoon Splatfest "Super Star" T-Shirt
Nintendo Men's Super Mario Retro Stripe T-Shirt
Nook Inc. T-Shirt (Adults) - Animal Crossing
Splatoon Splatfest "Super Mushroom" T-Shirt
Nintendo Christmas Sweaters

Sonic Gaming Xmas Jumper
Or how about we go one step further with an ugly Christmas jumper? Some of these look perfect.

US

Gamer Christmas Sweatshirt
Nintendo NES Controller Classic Ugly Sweater Sweatshirt
Pokemon Charizard Christmas Jumper - Burgundy
Pokemon Gyarados Christmas Jumper - Navy
Pokémon Bulbasaur Christmas Jumper - Green
Pokemon Eevee Christmas Jumper - White
Pokemon Pikachu Christmas Jumper - Black
Pokémon Charmander Jumper - Burgundy
Pokémon Squirtle Christmas Jumper - Navy
UK

Pokémon Bulbasaur Knitted Christmas Jumper
Pokémon Charmander Knitted Christmas Jumper
Pokémon Squirtle Knitted Christmas Jumper
Pokémon Pikachu Christmas Knitted Jumper
Official Sonic the Hedgehog Christmas Jumper
Pokémon Bulbasaur Christmas Jumper - Green
Pokémon Squirtle Christmas Jumper - Navy
Pokemon Gyarados Christmas Jumper - Navy
Pokemon Charizard Christmas Jumper - Burgundy
Pokemon Eevee Christmas Jumper - White
Pokémon Charmander Christmas Jumper - Burgundy
Pokemon Pikachu Christmas Christmas Jumper - Black
Nintendo Christmas Cards

Want to go the extra mile and make their Christmas even more Nintendo-themed? Check out these Christmas cards!

We've actually found that Etsy is often the best place for cute Nintendo-themed Christmas cards, with lots of sellers offering customisable designs so that you can include your special someone's name on the front. Check out the full range here, or keep scrolling to see some of our top picks.

Gaming Christmas Cards at Etsy
Mario Holiday 4x6 Inch Greeting Card
Mario X Home Alone Christmas Card
All I Want for Christmas is Chu
Animal Crossing Christmas Card
Hallmark Pack of Pokémon Christmas Cards
Customisable Mario Christmas Card
Customisable Pokemon Christmas Card
Hallmark Pokémon Cards for Kids (12 Blank Cards with Envelopes)
Books

There's a surprising number of fantastic gaming books out there that we're sure will prove to be an excellent gift for any Nintendo fan. Here are some of our favourites...

✅ Best Overall: The Legend of Zelda Series

This series of The Legend of Zelda books is quite frankly essential reading for any fan of the series, and indeed anyone with a deep interest in Nintendo's game development practices. These books dive deep into The Legend of Zelda's lore, offering up concept art, timeline details, interviews with artists, maps and databases of in-game characters, and so much more.

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia
The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts
The Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia
✅ Best For Older Kids: Super Mario Encyclopedia

This official Super Mario Encyclopedia is jam-packed with information and pictures detailing the first 30 years of the franchise. It offers info on the series' games, characters, items, worlds, and more, even including an interview with Super Mario producer Takashi Tezuka. It's a perfect resource and timesink for kids with a strong reading ability – and it's pretty great for us big kids, too!

Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide
✅ Best For Younger Kids: Pokémon Primers

Designed for younger children, the Pokémon Primers series of books are board books full of colour and interactive flaps to engage your little one's mind. The first three in the series tackle letters, numbers, and colours, which we think make for a great start – if they love the first three, there are even more Primer books to be found.

Pokémon Primers: ABC Book (1)
Pokémon Primers: 123 Book (2)
Pokémon Primers: Colors Book (3)
✅ Best Educational: Nintendo Encyclopedias

If you're looking for a top coffee table tomb full of interesting facts about Nintendo's greatest games, Chris Scullion's Encyclopedia series is a great place to start. You might have seen Chris' words on this very site from time to time – what further proof could you possibly need to show that these will be top quality?

You'll find books relating to specific Nintendo consoles below.

The SNES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
The NES Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Entertainment System
The Game Boy Encyclopedia: Every Game Released for the Nintendo Game Boy and Game Boy Color
✅ Best Biographical: Two Ex-Nintendo Presidents

In recent years, we've had not one but two fantastic books relating to Nintendo's top brass. Both of these books – an autobiography from ex-Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils Aime and a collection of words of wisdom from late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata – are excellent reads that'll no doubt prove to be perfect gifts for diehard Nintendo fans.

Ask Iwata: Words of Wisdom from Satoru Iwata, Nintendo's Legendary CEO
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo - Reggie Fils-Aimé
Nintendo Homeware

In our opinion, there's nothing cooler than seeing little Nintendo trinkets dotted around the home. So we thought it only fair to share some of our favourite pieces with you here.

Again, we've split our favourite choices into those available in the US and those from the UK, so head to your region's section below and have a browse.

US

3D Legend of Zelda Hyrule Map Laser Cut Wood Art
Framed Nintendo Game Boy Color GBC Disassembled Game Console
Paladone Nintendo NES Cartridge Coasters for Drinks
Nintendo Super Mario Action Drinkware Set
3D Kanto Video Game Map Laser Cut Wood
Nintendo Switch Neon Sign
Pokemon Pikachu Thunderbolt Ramen Bowl with Chopsticks
Super Mario Warp Pipe Pen and Plant Pot
The Legend Of Zelda Gift Set With Mug And Coaster Set
UK

Super Mario Planters
Pokémon Starters Mug
Mini Pikachu Mug Set
Pokémon 3D Pikachu Mug
Pikachu Aluminium Eco Bottle
Animal Crossing Metal Water Bottle
Nintendo Coaster Set of 4, Multi-Colour
Nintendo Super Mario Brothers Initial Mugs Set
Nintendo Statues & Figures

Statues and figures can be pretty expensive, but if you have the budget available, there's nothing quite like them. These would make any mantelpiece twenty times better in an instant – you can't go wrong!

Our top choice for stunning statues and figures is, without question, First 4 Figures. The items available here can be pretty pricey, but boy do they look amazing.

Browse their entire collection at the following link, or keep scrolling to see some of our top choices (don't worry about the US pricing – these ship to most places worldwide!)

All Statues at First 4 Figures
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Link (Exclusive Edition)
Metroid Prime – Samus Helmet (Exclusive Edition)
Luigi's Mansion 3 – Luigi and Polterpup Collector's Edition
Metroid Prime - Samus Varia Suit PVC (Exclusive Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild - Link on Horseback (Exclusive Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Hylian Shield (Exclusive Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask - Majora's Mask PVC (Collector's Edition)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Isabelle (Exclusive Edition)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Link (Exclusive Edition)
Nintendo Artwork

Posters? Prints? You got it. Help your special someone transform their home with these gorgeous pieces of art:

US

Game Room Decor Poster
Gaming Wall Art Set
Gaming Poster (8×12 inch,Set of 6, Unframed)
Vintage Video Games Console Controller Patent Prints, 6 (8x10)
Super Mario Vintage Framed Print 13 x 19
Zelda Triforce Poster Home Decor Wall Art 5 Panel Canvas
UK

Pikachu Bolt 25 Art Print
Pikachu Silhouette 25 Art Print
Pokémon - Framed Print - Starters
Nintendo The Legend of Zelda Artwork Wood Print
Gaming Wall Art - Nintendo Switch
Pixel Retro NES Poster
Nintendo LEGO

In recent years, Nintendo's been expanding into the world of LEGO with lots of official collaboration sets.

If Nintendo + LEGO sounds like the dream combo for your loved one, check out our dedicated Nintendo LEGO guide which offers all the links you need to buy the best sets and offers more info:

Nintendo Toys & Board Games

A perfect option for younger Nintendo fans – or older ones if you're anything like us – are these toys and board games. There are a fair few fantastic editions of Monopoly available, as well as some great toys and card games that could make for excellent stocking fillers (note that we've put all the Nintendo LEGO in its own section above!)...

US

Nintendo Super Mario Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset
MONOPOLY Junior Super Mario Edition
Super Mario Bros Power Up Card Game
MONOPOLY Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition
Nintendo Super Mario Standard Playing Cards
The Legend of Zelda Link Sword
UNO Super Mario Card Game (Collectible Tin Edition)
USAOPOLY Super Mario Checkers & Tic-Tac-Toe
Zelda Uno Card Game Special Legend Rule Exclusive Edition
UK

The Legend of Zelda - Hyrule Jigsaw (500 Pieces)
EPOCH Games Super Mario Blow Up! Shaky Tower
Super Mario & Friends Jigsaw Puzzle
The Legend of Zelda - Ocarina of Time Jigsaw (1000 Pieces)
Super Mario Top Trumps Match Board Game
Pokémon TCG: Battle Academy
Nintendo Mushroom Kingdom Castle Playset
Super Mario Guess Who? Board Game
Mario Spin Out Kart, 2.5" / 6cm Racer Vehicle
Retro Consoles & Arcade

Arcade1Up
Let's end on something a little different. This section isn't strictly Nintendo, but we're willing to bet that there are lots of Nintendo fans out there who'd love a home arcade. Are we speaking from experience? Maybe...

Arcade1Up has been offering up some great home arcades in recent years, with cabinets for games and studios like Pac-Man, Mortal Kombat, Marvel vs. Capcom, The Simpsons, Atari and more ready to spruce up your house.

If you're in the US, browse the range over at Best Buy; those in the UK should check out all of the options at GAME:

Arcade1Up Range
Arcade1Up Range
