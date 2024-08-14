Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Skunkape Games completes its remaster of the Sam & Max Telltale trilogy on Switch today with the release of Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse.

Out now on the Switch eShop, The Devil's Playhouse is the Freelance Police's wackiest adventure yet. After Max comes across a mysterious toy that lets him see into the future, villains from across the galaxy have taken notice. Can Max keep control of his ever-growing psychic powers along with protecting the Devil's Toybox?

Originally released in 2010 for PC and PS3, this is the third and final episode in Telltale's Sam & Max trilogy. Skunkape is made up of many former Telltale developers, who have lovingly recrafted this adventure over the years with improved lighting, lip-syncing, and modern conveniences.

We loved Skunkape's work on both Sam & Max Save the World and Beyond Time and Space, with the the first game in particular being a favourite. It's taken four years, but we're glad the trilogy is finally wrapped up.

Will you be grabbing The Devil's Playhouse anytime soon? Roll up in the comments