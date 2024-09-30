Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Switch users across Europe have noticed the recently released game BAKERU has disappeared from Nintendo's eShop.

In case you're wondering what's going on, publisher Spike Chunsoft has actually shared a notice about this on social media - mentioning how it's "aware of an issue" making the game unavailable and is "urgently working on resolving this".





We're urgently working on resolving this and will update everyone when BAKERU is available for purchase again. We're aware of an issue that is currently causing BAKERU to be unavailable on the eShop in Europe.We're urgently working on resolving this and will update everyone when BAKERU is available for purchase again. pic.twitter.com/qWIw5d4nmo September 27, 2024

Bakeru got a local release on the Switch at the beginning of this month but was originally released in Japan last year. There's even a demo which you can check out. Here's a bit from our review, which we recently republished for the western release.