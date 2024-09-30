Switch users across Europe have noticed the recently released game BAKERU has disappeared from Nintendo's eShop.
In case you're wondering what's going on, publisher Spike Chunsoft has actually shared a notice about this on social media - mentioning how it's "aware of an issue" making the game unavailable and is "urgently working on resolving this".
Bakeru got a local release on the Switch at the beginning of this month but was originally released in Japan last year. There's even a demo which you can check out. Here's a bit from our review, which we recently republished for the western release.
"Bakeru is a sweet, snappy, and satisfying linear 3D platformer that feels like a wonderful callback to a genre that doesn’t get a ton of representation these days. It’s really easy (although the Western version ups the difficulty slightly) and has some performance problems, but the gameplay variety, snappy combat, oodles of collectibles, and gorgeous art style all come together to make for an adventure that you won’t want to miss out on."