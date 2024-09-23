Atari and developer Digital Eclipse have announced that the first paid DLC expansion for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will launch later this week on 26th September 2024.
Dubbed 'The Wider World of Atari', the DLC will contain 19 additional games alongside a wealth of new documentary material. We won't know exactly which games are included until this Wednesday, however, when YouTuber MetalJesusRocks will reveal the full roster at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.
What we do know is that the new DLC will take a look at some hidden Atari gems from the '80s, including some 'unusual and underappreciated Atari innovations'. It will also include a look at the creation of the Atari logo from designer Evelyn Seto, and a glimpse into the birth of Breakout with interviews from Atari legend Al Alcorn.
A second DLC entitled 'The First Console War' will release at a later date on 8th November 2024, coinciding with the physical release of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition, which will contain the main game alongside both DLC packs. A special steelbook edition will be made available exclusively on Switch, containing art cards, miniature marquee signs, and an Al Alcorn business card replica from the 'Syzygy Co.' days.
Here's a look at the key features for the first DLC:
- Unusual and underappreciated Atari 2600 innovations as well as hidden gems from the 1980s
- A spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create Atari’s iconic logo
- The community’s quest for unreleased prototypes and the preservation of gaming history
- Archival and contemporary interviews from employees, fans, and homebrew developers
We'll keep you updated on the full list of additional games when the announcement is made on Wednesday, 25th September 2024.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Are you looking forward to checking out the first DLC for Atari 50, or will you be opting for the eventual physical release in November? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments 31
I'm glad I waited to play this, but it's killing me at the same time. What an awesome piece of gaming history. Definitely a must have for me.
I'm glad I waited with getting Atari 50 so I can get this extended version now. Overall one of my tactics over the years has been to wait for discounts, or re-releases in the form of "Gold"/GOTY editions. And as usual, it seems to pay dividends.
If Enduro is included I’ll be buying this.
I don’t recall seeing that game available, maybe ever, outside of the original cart. It’s my favorite game on Atari. Not holding my breath since it was an Activision game but one could hope!
EDIT: preordered just because I can’t pass this up. It’s reads like a playable documentary and I’m a sucker for mixed media.
so the physical isn't getting a standard release?
just the steel book?
thanks, I hate it.
EDIT: Yes I know, thank you.
@LadyCharlie not sure what you saw but I’m looking at both the steel book AND regular non-steel book expanded edition on Amazon as I type this.
@LadyCharlie it definitely is getting a standard release, it's up for preorder in the UK at least
@ChromaticDracula @cmdrmarc this article misled me 😅
but you are right, and I thank you. I saw it on best buy too.
@ChromaticDracula Enduro is on Activision Anthology, available on both GBA and PS2.
Where is the list of the DLC games?
Emulation exists, just saying. No one who actually worked on these games is going to get any money from this.
I absolutely love this collection. I didn’t grow up playing on any of Atari’s consoles and handheld, so it’s incredibly neat getting to see what those games are like. All the behind the scenes/documentary stuff is absolutely fantastic as well. Looking forward to trying out the new games they’re adding.
It's good we're getting a DLC-on-the-cart option. So many other games have physical editions where the DLC is still digital-only. It's a bit annoying when I already bought the original one though.
@Vyacheslav333 No offense meant here, but please read the article!
I so hope it includes Activision games!!! That would be amazing.
@Zebetite God I loved this package. The museum aspects alone make it so much more appealing than just emulating myself. Also, I f**king hate emulating Atari or similar consoles, I always found it a nightmare. For reference, I’m hopelessly addicted to RetroAchievements and I’d still recommend this game.
Good for MetalJesus, I suppose. Still a weird marketing tactic, but I suppose he is an "influencer" in Atari's target demo.
Will surely be picking this up but also wish there was a bit more attention given to some of Atari's later output too. Are Digital Eclipse working on another Gold Master entry.....?
Unless I am being a bit dense... any idea of the price of either of this DLC. Sorely tempted to double dip and get it all on the cart so by sons can play it. They are properly into the old games.
Looking forward to learning what all the contents of this and the second DLC will be and eventually playing them and the rest of Atari 50 myself!
They better include Pitfall this time as it were one of the top games on Atari.
Jack Black were in the TV advert for Pitfall over 40 years ago. It's on YouTube.
@Blue_Rover If you have Steam, you can click Follow on this game to instantly get notification when price and DLC is revealed.
@LinktotheFuture …GBA you say…?
That’s news to me, I will be looking into this — thank you!
@Warioware The Gold Master entries appears to be largely avoiding Atari IP specifically - Karateka, Llamasoft, and now Tetris Forever. I imagine they don't want any crossover with what they're building with Atari 50.
@EarthboundBenjy Agreed. Atari has mastered the practice of getting folks to continually repay for the same things. I still have my 2600 and cartridges, in addition to a few Atari collections and the PS2 Activision one, but it's so much more convenient to have them all in one space on the current console.
@ChromaticDracula PS2 Activision collection
When DLC was first announced, Didn't they say it was going to be free? eshop has the 2 pack bundle at $13.99. Not free!
That means it's going to be Atari 69 now.
@Olliemar28 «We'll keep you updated on the full list of additional games when the announcement is made on Wednesday, 25th September 2024.»
I see. Okay.
I actually find it a little unfortunate that they're dropping a pack earlier than the physical release, now I feel tempted to grab it for the probably $5 it will be even though I have my physical on the way.
Maybe I'll get the DLC on Steam since I already have the base game, I have the base game on Switch as well but then the expanded coming.
@Blue_Rover Each pack is $8 and both of them is $14. If you don't already own the game, the expanded edition is looking to be $40 with both the game and the DLC, while the base game will probably be permanently discounted to $30 (as the physical is already at $30).
@LinktotheFuture Activision Anthology was also on Game Boy Advance. It’s funny to think these games were old 20 years ago! I’m surprised Microsoft hasn’t done anything with the old Activision catalog yet.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...