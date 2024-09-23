Atari and developer Digital Eclipse have announced that the first paid DLC expansion for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will launch later this week on 26th September 2024.

Dubbed 'The Wider World of Atari', the DLC will contain 19 additional games alongside a wealth of new documentary material. We won't know exactly which games are included until this Wednesday, however, when YouTuber MetalJesusRocks will reveal the full roster at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

What we do know is that the new DLC will take a look at some hidden Atari gems from the '80s, including some 'unusual and underappreciated Atari innovations'. It will also include a look at the creation of the Atari logo from designer Evelyn Seto, and a glimpse into the birth of Breakout with interviews from Atari legend Al Alcorn.

A second DLC entitled 'The First Console War' will release at a later date on 8th November 2024, coinciding with the physical release of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition, which will contain the main game alongside both DLC packs. A special steelbook edition will be made available exclusively on Switch, containing art cards, miniature marquee signs, and an Al Alcorn business card replica from the 'Syzygy Co.' days.

Here's a look at the key features for the first DLC:

- Unusual and underappreciated Atari 2600 innovations as well as hidden gems from the 1980s - A spotlight on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create Atari’s iconic logo - The community’s quest for unreleased prototypes and the preservation of gaming history - Archival and contemporary interviews from employees, fans, and homebrew developers

We'll keep you updated on the full list of additional games when the announcement is made on Wednesday, 25th September 2024.

Are you looking forward to checking out the first DLC for Atari 50, or will you be opting for the eventual physical release in November? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.