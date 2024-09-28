If you need more Tetris in your life, Tetris: The Grand Master developer Arika has announced it's signed a license agreement for a new Tetris game.

According to a translation of the official PR, the new title is based on the concept of "Tetris that makes you better at Tetris" (thanks, Gematsu).

"New Tetris will implement new ideas based on the concept of 'Tetris that makes [you] good at Tetris' and is scheduled to be released during the fiscal year 2024. Please stay tuned for further details."

As mentioned, it's scheduled to drop at some point during the current fiscal year (ending March 2025). No platforms have been announced just yet and more details will be shared in the future.

This isn't the only Tetris-related news that's been in the headlines recently. Last month, Digital Eclipse announced Tetris Forever - a new collection will feature 15 classic games.

Nintendo will also be adding the original Tetris to its Switch Online NES library at some point in Winter 2024.