Hamster has today announced that the second game in Arika's tough Tetris series, Tetris The Absolute Grandmaster 2 Plus, will be dropping down onto the Switch via the Arcade Archives collection on 1st June (thanks, Gematsu).
The game's predecessor, Tetris The Grand Master, was added to the Archives at the end of last year and this second entry promises much of the same challenging twists on the classic block-aligning format. Alongside the split-second gameplay of the series' Master Mode, this version of the sequel also adds a Normal Mode for more casual players and new challenges in the shape of TGM+ and T.A. Death which adds a rising garbage mechanic and increased gravity respectively.
Tetris The Absolute Grandmaster 2 was originally launched in Japanese arcades in 2000, before receiving the PLUS upgrade a few months later. It will make its way over to the Acarde Archives collection next month, where it can be purchased on the Switch eShop for £6.29 / $7.99 / €6.99.
[source gematsu.com]
Yessss, this is an absolute classic. Still can’t get anywhere near M never mind GM on this via MAME.
That's fantastic news, the TGM titles have been legally inaccessible for so long now, to finally have the second of the three available is wonderful.
okay yeah this one i gotta buy
I want this. But i also don’t wanna snap my switch in half. Decisions…
