Newly-established indie studio Denkiworks has today announced Tanuki: Pon's Summer during Tokyo Game Show, and it's heading to the Nintendo Switch.

Taking place within a beautifully realised Japanese town, you play as the only animal in what is otherwise a location populated by humans. You'll be taking part in fun activities such as big catching and plating up some delicious sushi, but the bulk of the game will require you to explore the town via your BMX bike and make important deliveries.

The studio was co-founded by Liam Edwards, Taku Arioka, and Jan de Graaf, the former of which was actually the creator and director of the Switch title Cursed to Golf; a title that we awarded a score of 8/10 when it launched back in 2022.

Here's hoping Tankui: Pon's Summer winds up being just as good. Let's check out the synopsis:

"In TANUKI: Pon's Summer, you'll step into the furry paws of part-time mailman Pon and BMX your way around a picturesque Japanese town, delivering packages, pulling off tricks, and helping locals with quests. "In this awesome summer adventure, you’ll enjoy fun activities like bug catching, plating sushi, baseball, sumo and more while unlocking a variety of decorations to restore the Great Tanuki Shrine for the end-of-summer Matsuri festival! Experience village life and create your own unique story as you befriend (or annoy) a cast of quirky townsfolk and manage your relationships with an intuitive, emoji-based dialogue system!"

What are your thoughts on this quirky new Switch title? Leave a comment down below and let us know.