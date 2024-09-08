If you're fond of old-school RPGs like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, you might want to keep an eye out for 8-Bit Adventures 2, launching on the Nintendo Switch next month on 16th October 2024.
Built by Australian developer Critical Games, 8-Bit Adventures 2 takes everything you love from classic NES-style RPGs and modernises them in a meaningful way to provide an engaging and nostalgic trip down memory lane. Turn-based battles are the order of the day here, and you'll be recruiting and swapping out party members to ensure your victory as you embark on your epic quest.
It looks neat, and although we'd be the first to say that we're a little burned out from all of these retro-style eShop releases in recent years, we have to commend this one for its authenticity.
Let's check out the key features:
- Airship Travel - fly across an expansive World Map, filled with character-driven Side-Quests & challenging Super Boss battles!
- Nostalgia Perfected – vivid & vibrant Pixel Art visuals, with an enchanting & unforgettable Chiptune OST.
- Uplifting, Story-Rich Adventure which blends Fantasy and Sci-Fi.
- 30-40 Hours Playtime.
- Turn-Based Battles with Depth and Strategy. Freely swap allies mid-combat, and unleash Team Attacks or Omega Burst finishing moves!
- No Random Battles - enemies are always visible on the map.
- Seven Playable Characters, including a blind martial artist and an Exterminator-class robot.
- Constant Variety – everything from exploring ancient ruins to solving a robot murder mystery!
- Tightly Paced Story which balances the classic JRPG experience with modern design.
- A Tragic Villain with a Unique Twist - save the world from a vengeful Glitch!
Will you be checking out 8-Bit Adventures 2 when it launches next month? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.
Looks pretty cool, will keep my eye on it (and it would be great if Nintendo Life reviewed it if possible)!
Game looks great… but it’s the terrible generic naming that puts me off
The title screams "there's nothing interesting about our game"
It doesn't look bad though... but that title leaves a bad first impression
Looks really good! Hopefully we can set up the teams just like we want, so that we wont have to play the default swordsman MC Josh
Developer here! Just wanted to say a big thanks to Ollie and the Nintendo Life team for sharing our game! I'm a long-time reader and watcher, so I was thrilled when I saw the article pop up on Twitter =)
@JohnnyMind Thank you very much - I'm glad it caught your eye!
@Yoshi3 @DjinnFighter You're definitely not the first people to have that thought! I agree it's not great, but I was stuck with it from the first game (it was a name I came up with back in 2012 XD). Hopefully the game's screenshots, footage, and reviews will say enough to overcome any impressions from the name, as they did on PC. I really appreciate the kind words!
@Princess_Lilly Thank you! And you absolutely can - team members can be swapped in and out at will, and character swapping is a major mechanic. There's not really an MC; it's closer to an FF6 ensemble approach =)
@CriticalGames Always nice to see the developers of the games mentioned here on Nintendo Life, wish you all the best in this endeavor!
@JohnnyMind Thank you very much JohnnyMind! After 9 years of work I'm nervous, but very excited to finally share the game with everyone on console
the kind of graphics me and the boys would like ,, wishlist !!
