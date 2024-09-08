Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

If you're fond of old-school RPGs like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest, you might want to keep an eye out for 8-Bit Adventures 2, launching on the Nintendo Switch next month on 16th October 2024.

Built by Australian developer Critical Games, 8-Bit Adventures 2 takes everything you love from classic NES-style RPGs and modernises them in a meaningful way to provide an engaging and nostalgic trip down memory lane. Turn-based battles are the order of the day here, and you'll be recruiting and swapping out party members to ensure your victory as you embark on your epic quest.

It looks neat, and although we'd be the first to say that we're a little burned out from all of these retro-style eShop releases in recent years, we have to commend this one for its authenticity.

Let's check out the key features:

- Airship Travel - fly across an expansive World Map, filled with character-driven Side-Quests & challenging Super Boss battles!

- Nostalgia Perfected – vivid & vibrant Pixel Art visuals, with an enchanting & unforgettable Chiptune OST.

- Uplifting, Story-Rich Adventure which blends Fantasy and Sci-Fi.

- 30-40 Hours Playtime.

- Turn-Based Battles with Depth and Strategy. Freely swap allies mid-combat, and unleash Team Attacks or Omega Burst finishing moves!

- No Random Battles - enemies are always visible on the map.

- Seven Playable Characters, including a blind martial artist and an Exterminator-class robot.

- Constant Variety – everything from exploring ancient ruins to solving a robot murder mystery!

- Tightly Paced Story which balances the classic JRPG experience with modern design.

- A Tragic Villain with a Unique Twist - save the world from a vengeful Glitch!

Will you be checking out 8-Bit Adventures 2 when it launches next month? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.