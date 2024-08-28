Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Capcom has released another new trailer for Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection. This time it's for the arcade title Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter. It was originally released in arcades in 1997 and will be one of seven games in this upcoming collection.

This title introduced a whole host of Marvel heroes - allowing players to build a team of their favourite Marvel Heroes and Street Fighter characters. You can also tag partners in and out of battle for a "fiery and frenetic" fight. It seems some surprise characters will also be making a return...

Of course, this collection will also come with a training mode, where players can hone their skills, as well as a museum where you can view and listen to original source material. Here's the full list of games in this collection:

・X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

・MARVEL SUPER HEROES

・X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

・MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

・MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

・MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

・THE PUNISHER

The release date for this game has also been confirmed as 12th September 2024 on the eShop and it will be followed by a physical release on 22nd November 2024.