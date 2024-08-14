Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Gimmick! 2 was only announced in June, but Bitwave Games' surprise sequel to Sunsoft's 1992 platformer has already got a release date, and it's less than a month away.

Gimmick! 2 will be bouncing onto Switch on 5th September 2024 — as if September wasn't already packed enough! Yumetaro returns and continues to carry on the spirit of his first adventure, which received an enhanced re-release in 2023.

There will be new characters, stages, an easier difficulty, and plenty of challenges and secrets for hardcore fans to enjoy. British composer David Wise, of Donkey Kong Country and Battletoads fame, has created the game's soundtrack — so you're in for some earworms, at the very least.

Despite being a sequel to Gimmick, the game's original creator Tomomi Sakai is not involved in Gimmick! 2's development. In fact, the developer only found out about the game when it was announced, Bitwave Games released an apology after fans of the original expressed frustration with the lack of communication with the creator.

Are you excited for Gimmick! 2? Bounce down to the comments and let us know.