Red Art Games has announced a partnership with Sunsoft to launch a new collection for Nintendo Switch, dubbed Sunsoft Is Back! Retro Game Collection.
The compilation will launch digitally on 6th September for $9.99 / €9.99, with a physical edition to follow via the Red Art Games website on 4th October for $34.99. It will contain three Famicom classics: The Wing of Madoola, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido and Ripple Island, all three of which have been localised for the first time for Western audiences.
The collection will also come with a bunch of modern conveniences such as save states, a rewind function, a gallery, a CRT filter, aspect ratio options, and 3D models of the original Famicom carts.
Let's take a look at the three games included:
- Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido (Action, 1986): As fireworks maker Kantaro, prevent evil merchants from turning his creations into weapons!
- The Wing of Madoola (Action, 1986): Help fierce warrior Lucia retrieve the powerful Wing of Madoola from the evil King Daltos. Directed by Kenji Sada (Blaster Master), with music from Naoki Kodaka (Albert Odyssey, Super Fantasy Zone).
- Ripple Island (Adventure, 1988): Play as Kyle, a young boy dreaming of a better life, who answers King Dotella’s call for help against the nefarious Emperor Groaker. Directed by Atsushi Sakai (Atlantis no Nazo, Ikki), with music from Naoki Kodaka.