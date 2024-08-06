Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Red Art Games has announced a partnership with Sunsoft to launch a new collection for Nintendo Switch, dubbed Sunsoft Is Back! Retro Game Collection.

The compilation will launch digitally on 6th September for $9.99 / €9.99, with a physical edition to follow via the Red Art Games website on 4th October for $34.99. It will contain three Famicom classics: The Wing of Madoola, Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido and Ripple Island, all three of which have been localised for the first time for Western audiences.

The collection will also come with a bunch of modern conveniences such as save states, a rewind function, a gallery, a CRT filter, aspect ratio options, and 3D models of the original Famicom carts.

Let's take a look at the three games included: