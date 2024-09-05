Despite the energetic title of this collection, the legendary Japanese development house Sunsoft never really went away. It's been steadily cranking out original titles, ports, and remasters on arcade and console since 1978, although it will likely never recapture the glory days of the 8- and 16-bit era. So prolific was its output that anyone who owned an NES or a SNES will have likely had multiple Sunsoft games in their collection. This Sunsoft is Back! bundle presents three titles released for the first time outside of Japan, beautifully emulated, and boasting a full English translation.
First up is the fantastically titled Firework Thrower Kantaro's 53 Stations of the Tokaido. Playing as the titular explosive merchant, you must reach your fiancée in Edo, beset on all sides by a rival merchant's mercenary band. Kantaro’s adventure is a fun scrolling platformer of sorts, which has you dealing with tricky projectile-throwing arcs against enemies that bounce all over the place. Nailing a good shot against an approaching ninja is satisfying, but overall this one is a bit simplistic.
Much more engaging is Ripple Island, a very early example of a point-and-click adventure game. You play Kyle, who is sent to rescue a princess from an evil emperor. You navigate the world using contextual actions that run across the bottom of the screen. Movement, conversation, and item manipulation have you clicking random things with all your available options. It’s fascinating to see such an early iteration of this format.
Finally, we have Wings Of Madoola, a scrolling action game. Lucia is the last magic wielder of her clan and must amass an arsenal of weapons and upgrades to defeat a legion of monsters. A steep opening difficulty mars the experience of this one a little. Enemies come thick and fast with Lucia barely able to hit them or survive much damage. Collecting upgrades will allow you to progress further. This one is notable for a colourful variety of overworld and dungeon areas.
Each game comes with a nicely presented set of curated materials. Promotional images and concept art feature alongside original language manuals. It’s a nice consideration to be able to play the games in Japanese as well. Elsewhere, there’s some extra value in customisation. The ability to rewind, view in multiple aspect ratios and add visual filters are worthwhile options.
The games feel at home on Switch, with bright 8-bit colours and chunky pixels that look equally great undocked or on a big screen. The soundscape is limited but sharply presented. There’s one visual glitch we noticed, where vertical scrolling causes minor artifacting in widescreen aspect ratio. Other than that, these are pristine restorations. [Update: On this point, the publisher contacted us and we now believe this to be sprite 'flicker', an issue common to many 8-bit Famicom/NES games. This would therefore be a case of an original hardware limitation being accurately emulated.]
Yet, despite being well presented, Sunsoft is Back! is a bit bare-bones for a collection. While the three games included do showcase the versatility and charm of the studio's output, there isn’t much content to explore.
The Japanese eShop indicates that English is supported, but can anybody who's bought that version confirm that the ROMs have been localised as well?
If so, I'm keen to import the Japanese physical release.
Funnily enough we've never had even just a single Sunsoft game at home despite having both the NES and the SNES thanks to my older siblings.
Anyway, thanks for the review, will most likely get this at some point despite the difficulty and the visual glitch mentioned considering the games themselves, the extras and also that by getting it discounted (not that the starting price isn't already pretty good, but that's besides the point) it being bare-bones really doesn't matter!
Huh, a reasonable price for 3 old games with English for the first time, who'da thunk it? Valis can take notes.
Still confused why it's only on PS5 in the west
I might have to get this. I loved Sunsoft games back then and even though never played them the graphics give me a sense of nostalgia that is more than worth the low asking price
aaaaand I just purchased, on sale with 20% off
I'm down to support a game that comes out of Japan with English translations. I'm still bummed that Starfy didn't have them.
@Taguon yea, I tried playing Starfy. People were saying there’s “not that much dialogue” but man, I could not plod my way through it.
Still convinced Nintendo could spring the cash to translate their NSO games if a $10 Sunsoft collection can.
Needs to add the Batman games and Journey to Silius.
Cool we have them on the system but they sound like they haven't aged well if I am reading correctly. For me anyway. More of a curio purchase than one you'd definitely WANT to play. I'm kind of a bit overloaded with the good ol' backlog so it's a no frome me unfortunately. Cheers again for the review.
@GameOtaku Sunsoft’s Batman was the first piece of non-comic bat media I ever experienced. Played it before I saw West or Keaton on screen. Will always have a special place in my heart.
Buying it for Ripple Island. I like point and click adventure games, and love trying out odd entries like this one.
I honestly love everything about this. The price is right, and the selection of games is perfect (i.e., games that don't necessarily lend themselves to a full-fledged "Sunsoft Is Back!" revival like Gimmick!, Ufouria, etc.).
For me Sunsoft will always be linked to games like Batman and Gremlins 2 on the NES. And I know due to licensing issues these won't be released again which is sad.
Any chance for the Looney Tunes games developed by Sunsoft to be re-released?
This is the kinda stuff that I really like. I like playing old school games that I had never tried before, and the price for this small collection is just right.
Wings of Madoola seems like one of those games that I'll probably get hooked on, no matter how much it throws me around.
How funny, I literally just bought a few of their games for the Gameboy last week! Looney Tunes, Batman, Gremlins 2 and Trip World. I figured they'd never be re-released, so going to play them on the Pocket.
Batman please
I've been wanting to try Wings Of Madoola for about a year or two now so will perhaps pick this up.
Sunsoft: Where my Adventure Island collection!?!?
@Juga_Juga I think you're thinking of Hudson Soft-- Gotta go bang on Konami's door.
There's that "thing" about Sunsoft I've always loved. Just well to do, or well enough to do, games that truly capture their era well. I'll get this collection soon enough.
I don’t think I ever owned a single sunsoft game on nes, snes, game boy, genesis… I definitely rented and played a few tho.
I hope they keep putting out collections. I’d still like to get this one for the point and click if nothing else.
@JohnnyMind oddly, I can’t think of a single sunsoft game I had either, across those systems and others, but I might be forgetting. Definitely rented some and played some at friends houses.
I run a weekly retro video game poll on Reddit.
For the NES era (including Master System, Arcade and Computer games), Sunsoft was a Top 6 developer:
@jesse_dylan While it has to be said that I didn't have the biggest collection when it comes to SNES and especially NES games, I wonder if it's also a regional difference as I'm from Italy, maybe Sunsoft games weren't as common here as in the US, UK and of course Japan, too.
@JohnnyMind good point! Entirely possible! Some of the big ones I remember were blaster master and fester’s quest on NES. I wonder if you guys got those ones… I was mostly into RPGs, and I’m not sure they published a ton of those, at least in the US…
