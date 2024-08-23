Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

United Label has confirmed that the upcoming hack 'n' slash sequel Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter will be launching for the Nintendo Switch in February 2025.

The game was showcased during Microsoft's Gamescom broadcast, with the new trailer boasting some lovely gameplay footage and an accompanying narration from Witcher voice actor Doug Cockle. Indeed, a quote from the trailer describes the game as "half Witcher, hald Game of Thrones", so if you're a fan of either, then you might want to keep an eye out for this one.

The game retains the same brutal combat as its predecessor along with stunning stylised visuals and exceptional use of lighting and colour. If nothing else, it will surely go down as one of the most impressive looking games on the Switch, and we reckon this will look particularly tasty on an OLED screen.

For now, though, let's remind ourselves of the key features:

- An expanded campaign of violence and revenge – Whiskers of Winter’s ‘tail’ of Arlo’s fight against the ferocious Dark Wing Bats is an intense experience, featuring a semi-open RPG world set across six varied biomes to explore, and new animal factions to discover.

- Challenging combat – Building upon the series’ trademark hardcore combat, Tails of Iron 2 features enhanced weapons gameplay, including four elemental effects (fire, ice, electricity, and poison) to imbue Arlo’s arsenal with unique abilities to use against foes.

- NEW Monster hunting gameplay – To tip the balance against the new fanged army of Dark Wing Bats, Arlo can track down and overcome 15 gigantic and challenging beasts to harvest their cadavers for rare upgrade materials.

- Improved base building – Construct and upgrade the devastated settlement of Winter’s Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals at the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shoppe, and more!

- NEW Day and night system – Arlo will face different foes depending on the time of day, with more enemy types added as additional monsters are hunted down and vanquished.

Will you be picking up Tails of Iron 2 when it launches in February 2025? Let us know what you make of the latest trailer with a comment.