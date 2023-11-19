Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's another week of game releases and in case you missed it, SNK has also launched The King of Fighters XIII on Switch.

This title was first revealed in April, with the announcement it would include a "rollback netcode overhaul" to improve online functionality. SNK also previously confirmed a physical, deluxe and collector's edition packed with all sorts of extra goodies.

Now, to promote the launch, a new trailer has been released. Here's a bit about this newer version, courtesy of the Nintendo website. It will set you back $19.99 USD or your regional equivalent.