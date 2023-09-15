Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Revealed during yesterday's Japanese Nintendo Direct showcase, we got a first look at Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town — another holiday adventure game in the same vein as Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation, which stole our hearts last year.

This one will be released in Japan this winter and publisher Neos has confirmed that the game will also be getting a worldwide release at a later date.

Shiro of Coal Town will see Shin chan and the Nohara family visit the town of Akita. There looks to be the expected bug catching, fishing and exploration that defined the chill vibes of the prior game, though this one also has an element of mystery as Shin chan and his adorable pup stumble upon the mysterious 'Charcoal Town' — is it real? Is it another world? We'll have to wait and see.

For a little more information about the game itself and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers (via Gematsu).

Shin chan and the Nohara family visit the town of Akita. The game depicts Shin chan’s life full of various experiences with Shiro as he travels between two worlds—the real world and a mysterious town. With familiar characters, unique characters that stir up the story, and detailed graphics and settings, Shin chan: Shiro of Coal Town can be enjoyed by a wide range of players of all ages, from Shin chan fans to gamers who want to experience an full-scale story.

If the above trailer takes your fancy, then be sure to also take a look at the game's prologue movie and theme song music video.

We will be sure to keep you updated when we learn of a more secure release date in both Japan and worldwide.