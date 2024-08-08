Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

The live-action Borderlands movie arrives in cinemas this week and the first impressions are now being shared online. We've rounded up some of these posts to see how it's being received so far.

Admittedly, it doesn't seem to be going down very well, with some suggesting it could be the "worst movie" of 2024, but there are some more positive reactions floating about. This new adventure features an all-star cast made up of Cate Blanchette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart and Jack Black as Claptrap.

Here's what's been said so far on the social media platform X:

Is it too soon to call #Borderlands the worst movie of ’24? There are still many cinema turkeys headed our way. But this gobbler mixes inept directing, terrible writing, indifferent acting and gawdawful CGI into such stupefying boredom, it feels nothing could top it for badness. pic.twitter.com/C8CTJuwoWG August 8, 2024

Oh hey I can tell you I’ve seen #BorderlandsMovie now and that it’s really bad. I really wanted to like it, but an uninspired plot + several phoned in performances + being stuck in a weird place where it looks both expensive and cheap a the same time make it a huge misfire. pic.twitter.com/nek6r0CuTm August 7, 2024

The social media embargo has now lifted and I can say that #BorderlandsMovie has an exceptional level of detail for those who have played the video games, but I don't know if that's enough to stop people from accusing it of being a Guardians of the Galaxy rip-off. pic.twitter.com/PiShS2NVyC August 7, 2024

#Borderlands pic.twitter.com/W93EivZG7a Borderlands is fine. It looks too glossy and squeaky clean at times, and is really hampered by the script. However, there's still some fun sci-fi action here that looks and feels enough like the games. About as 3/5 as a movie can get. #BorderlandsFilm August 8, 2024





An absolute dull and trite experience that makes gaming movies from the 2000s look like masterpieces.



This was my face the whole time in the theater: Can *finally* give my thoughts on the Borderlands movie, a film I’ve been dying to tell everyone how cancerously unfunny it is.An absolute dull and trite experience that makes gaming movies from the 2000s look like masterpieces.This was my face the whole time in the theater: pic.twitter.com/LXuZ1I3KTm August 7, 2024

#Borderlands is yiiiiiikes. An ugly, dull, one-dimensional adaptation that that feels like Cosplay: The Movie. The Borderlands games inspire creative chaos, exploration and action-packed hilarity. Roth’s movie captures none of that with astounding inefficiency. Boooo. pic.twitter.com/QY0QgYVgD8 August 8, 2024

