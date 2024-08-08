The live-action Borderlands movie arrives in cinemas this week and the first impressions are now being shared online. We've rounded up some of these posts to see how it's being received so far.
Admittedly, it doesn't seem to be going down very well, with some suggesting it could be the "worst movie" of 2024, but there are some more positive reactions floating about. This new adventure features an all-star cast made up of Cate Blanchette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart and Jack Black as Claptrap.
Here's what's been said so far on the social media platform X:
If you're interested in checking out the Borderlands video games, 2K has released most of the series on the Switch including the third game, the legendary collection and there are even some episodic adventures you can enjoy.