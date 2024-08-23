The Pokémon Company has this week officially confirmed the next English Trading Card Game expansion set. It's officially titled 'Surging Sparks' and is scheduled to launch on 8th November 2024.

Trainers can look forward to over 250 cards, new Tera Pokémon ex, Ace Spec cards, and many electrifying- lightning-type Pokémon as well as roaring dragon-type. Below is an overview from the official website:

"Terawatts of electricity crash down from the sky in a tropical paradise, setting the stage for the supercharged Pikachu ex! With the power of a Stellar Tera Pokémon ex, it lights up the shoreline, revealing a parade of dragon Pokémon led by the towering Alolan Exeggutor ex! Archaludon ex and Latias ex round out the horde, while new ACE SPEC cards and more new Pokémon ex bring surprises of their own. Currents crackle and dragons roar in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Surging Sparks expansion!"





Tera Pokémon ex, Dragon-type Pokémon, and more light up the shoreline in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet— pic.twitter.com/BWYUGAZTAk Catch the waves in this growing storm!🌊 ⚡Tera Pokémon ex, Dragon-type Pokémon, and more light up the shoreline in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet— #SurgingSparks expansion. More info: https://t.co/jiEIOQNCIK August 22, 2024

At the Pokémon World Championships last weekend, it was revealed Trainer's Pokémon (and Team Rocket) would return to the TCG.