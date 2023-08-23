Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

What do you get if you cross EarthBound with Pokémon? Something like Bloomtown: A Different Story, we imagine. Developed by Different Sense Games and Lazy Bear Games, this turn-based JRPG-inspired adventure is coming to Switch Q2 2024, and it looks pretty darn amazing.

The game was first revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023, but publisher Twin Sails gave the upcoming game a bit of the limelight during today's Future Games Show @ Gamescom 2023.

Taking place in a fictional American town inspired by 1960s Americana, the cosy town of Bloomtown is under threat from a demonic world growing underneath it. Kids across the town are disappearing, and it's up to you and your friends to save your home.

The underground is known as Underside, and you can tame the monsters you meet in order to hunt more demons. But you need to live your own life too, right? That's why you can visit the gym, get a job, do chores, or bond with friends. So there's some Persona in here too, it seems?

Quirky dialogue, fun pixel art, and a unique premise? We're sold; pixel art RPGs seem to be thriving right now. Check out the brief 30-second clip from the game from Gamescom below, or check out the original announcement trailer at the top of this article.

What do you think of Bloomstown? Will you be visiting and heading to the Underside next summer? Let us know in the comments.