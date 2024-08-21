Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Well, the Gearbox studio head Randy Pitchford wasn't joking around when he recently teased Borderlands 4. At Gamescom Opening Night Live this year, it was revealed the fourth entry would arrive "next year" on next-generation platforms.

Although there's no mention of a Nintendo release, it seems like there's a good chance of one in the future, with the Switch "successor" announcement scheduled to take place at some point "this fiscal year". The original Borderlands trilogy (and even some spin-offs) have also been made available on the Switch during its lifecycle.

The teaser trailer for Borderlands 4 doesn't really reveal much, but according to the description, players will once again take on the role of a Vault Hunter as they search for "secret alien treasure" on a new planet, while blasting everything in sight.

This announcement follows the release of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition on the Nintendo Switch last October.