Splatoon 3's Grand Festival is on the horizon, and ahead of the big event, Nintendo is promoting it with all sorts of things. The latest is a new exclusive on the My Nintendo Store in the form of a Grand Festival Wristband.

It'll set you back 300 Platinum Points, and is described as a lovely memento of your time at this upcoming festival which kicks off on 13th September 2024. You can even wear it during battles for an "authentic festival vibe". This award will be available to My Nintendo members while supplies last and shipping fees apply. Here's another look:

In some related news, Nintendo yesterday released two new trailers for the next batch of Splatoon 3 amiibo, arriving on 5th September 2024. The company will also be offering signed autographed photo sets in Japan, featuring images of each Grand Festival team (past, present and future):