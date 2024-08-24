Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Minecraft has played host to all sorts of collaborations and crossovers, and the latest one sees SpongeBob Squarepants, Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom return in new add-on.

It's priced at 1510 Minecoins and is available now on the Minecraft Marketplace. Here's a bit more about it, along with a look:

"Bring SpongeBob and his friends into your worlds with this add-on! Includes buildings, mobs, vehicles, weapons, tools, and all of your favorite friends and foes from the SpongeBob universe. Open up the Marketplace on your Minecrafting device and download."