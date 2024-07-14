Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

If you've played Minecraft on the Switch or another platform, you're probably more than familiar with the paintings in the game by now. As part of the 15th anniversary celebrations as well as the recent 'Tricky Trials' update, Mojang added 20 new paintings to the game.

Five of these were done by Mojang's in-house artist Sarah Boeving, and 15 were created by Kristoffer Zetterstrand - the artist who did most of the game's original paintings. Yes, the developer actually called on the original artist to help craft these new paintings, and you can see the whole process of a Minecraft painting in the video above. Here's some added insight from Zetterstrand:

“One thing I’ve heard from fans is that the paintings, in their weirdness, hint at something mysterious – a bigger world, something beyond,” says Kristoffer Zetterstrand, painter extraordinaire. “It’s quite interesting, because a basic idea in games is that you don’t want to break the immersion. Curiously, [the paintings] don’t seem to do that, at least not in a negative way. I think that’s a testament to the creative possibilities and atmosphere in Minecraft as a game. It’s all about imagining, so paintings that leave a lot to the imagination seem to fit right in.”

You can read more about Zetterstrand and his Minecraft paintings on the official game website. These new paintings bring the total number of paintings in Minecraft up to 46. If you haven't played the June 'Tricky Trials' update yet, it includes a new structure filled with traps, tricks, and treasures which you can play through solo or cooperatively. It's also got two new mobs, a new weapon, new blocks, and much more.