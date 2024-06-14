News Minecraft's Tricky Trials Update Launches On Switch This June "Discover the trial chambers"

Here's the full rundown of Bedrock Version 1.21:

Minecraft Tricky Trials Update (13th June 2024)

NEW FEATURES:

Added a new underground structure called the Trial Chambers

Added 2 new mobs Breeze Bogged

Added a new weapon, the Mace

Added 3 new enchantments exclusive to the Mace Density Breach Wind Burst

Added the following blocks: Crafter Trial Spawner Ominous Trial Spawner Vault Ominous Vault New variants in the Copper Family New variants in the Tuff Family Heavy Core

Added the following items: Trial Explorer Map Ominous Bottle Wind Charge Trial Key Ominous Trial Key Breeze Rod 3 new Pottery Sherds 2 new Banner Patterns 2 new Armor Trims 4 new Potions Potion of Infestation Potion of Oozing Potion of Weaving Potion of Wind Charging 4 new Tipped Arrows Arrow of Infestation Arrow of Oozing Arrow of Weaving Arrow of Wind Charging

Added 3 new Music Discs by Aaron Cherof and Lena Raine

Added 20 new Paintings 5 by artist Sarah Boeving 15 by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand

Redesigned Bad Omen to give access to Ominous Events

Added 6 new Status Effects Infested Oozing Weaving Wind Charged Raid Omen Trial Omen

Added 9 new music tracks by Aaron Cherof, Kumi Tanioka, and Lena Raine

Added 4 new achievements

STRUCTURES

TRIAL CHAMBERS

Trial Chambers are a new structure in the Overworld where players can explore and take on combat challenges Made out of a variety of Copper and Tuff blocks, and can be found in different sizes A relatively common find throughout the Deepslate layer of the underground Natural mob spawning does not occur inside, similar to Ancient Cities Never starts inside a Deep Dark biome, but can sometimes overlap it

The layout of each Trial Chamber is procedurally generated, and can include traps, rewards and a variety of combat areas Decorated Pots line the corridors and hold hidden treasures Supply Barrels can be found between different rooms, and give you blocks and items which help you navigate your trials Vaults are guarded by challenges in each room, and can be a source of many high level Enchanted Books and equipment including a very rare chance to receive a Trident Ominous Vaults can be found in harder to reach places and give even better loot than standard Vaults, including some items which are exclusive to Ominous Vaults

Each Trial Chamber will include Trial Spawners with a melee, small melee, or ranged category: Melee Zombie Husk Spider Small Melee Slime Cave Spider Baby Zombie Silverfish Ranged Skeleton Stray Bogged

Each Trial Spawner category will only use one mob for the entire structure when generated, and these mobs are randomized for each Trial Chamber For example, one Trial Chamber might only spawn Zombies, Cave Spiders and Strays, while another might only spawn Spiders, Silverfish and Skeletons The exceptions to this are some Trial Spawners in unique rooms which always spawn Breezes



MOBS

BREEZE

A cunning hostile mob spawned by some Trial Spawners in Trial Chamber rooms Drops 1-2 Breeze Rods when killed by a player The number of Breeze Rods dropped is affected by looting enchantments

Moves primarily by leaping around its target

Deflects almost all projectiles, making it immune to ranged combat With one notable exception: it cannot deflect Wind Charges

An aggressive adversary, it shoots volatile wind energy in the form of Wind Charge projectiles at its target After colliding with an entity or a block, Wind Charge projectiles produce a Wind Burst, which knocks back entities in the area Wind Charges deal a small amount of damage when colliding directly with an entity Wind Charges break decorated pots and chorus flower blocks upon collision

Wind Bursts have the effect of 'activating' certain blocks: Non-Iron Doors and Trapdoors are flipped Fence Gates are flipped Buttons are pressed Levers are flipped Bells are rung and swung Lit Candles are extinguished

Wind Bursts do not have any effect on Iron Doors, Iron Trapdoors, or any block being held in its position by a Redstone signal

Will not retaliate against attacks from the following mobs: Skeletons, Strays, Bogged, Zombies, Husks, Spiders, Cave Spiders and Slimes The same mobs will not retaliate against a Breeze when hurt by its Wind Charge projectile



BOGGED

A new variant of Skeletons that shoots poisonous arrows They're easier to take down with 16 health instead of 20 health They attack at a slower interval of 3.5 seconds instead of 2 seconds

Has a chance to drop Arrows of Poison when killed by players

These mossy and mushroom covered Skeletons spawn naturally in Swamps and Mangrove Swamps Can also be found spawning from Trial Spawners in some Trial Chambers

Drops 2 mushrooms when sheared (either both red, both brown, or one of each)

WEAPONS

MACE

A new heavy weapon to smash your enemies! Has a base damage of 5 Can be crafted with a Breeze Rod and a Heavy Core Using it will decrease its durability like any other weapon; can be repaired with Breeze Rods at an Anvil

Has a unique attack called the smash attack. When the player falls more than 1.5 blocks before hitting, a smash attack is triggered which has multiple effects: Safe Fall: Resets all vertical momentum and negates any fall-damage accumulated from the fall Extra Damage: Does more damage the further the player fell before hitting the target with it: For the first 3 blocks fallen: Add 4 damage per block For the next 5 blocks fallen: Add 2 damage per block For any blocks fallen after: Add 1 damage per block Great Knockback: Other entities near the struck enemy will be knocked back by the immense force of the Mace

Can be used in combination with Wind Charges to launch up and deliver devastating smash attacks to enemies

These existing enchantments can be applied to the Mace: Mending Unbreaking Smite Bane of Arthropods Fire Aspect Curse of Vanishing

The Mace also has 3 exclusive enchantments: Density, Breach and Wind Burst

ENCHANTMENTS

Three new enchantments have been added which are exclusive to the Mace:

Density Common Enchantment, accessible in the Enchanting Table and on Enchanted Books in random loot chests Has 5 levels Maces enchanted with Density do more damage per fallen block per Density level Damage dealt per fallen block is increased by 0.5 per level of Density Mutually exclusive with Breach, Smite, and Bane of Arthropods

Breach Rare Enchantment, accessible in the Enchanting Table and on Enchanted Books in random loot chests Has 4 levels Maces enchanted with Breach reduce the effectiveness of armor on the target The effectiveness of the armor is reduced by 15% per Breach level Mutually exclusive with Density, Smite, and Bane of Arthropods

Wind Burst Unique enchantment which can only be found in Ominous Vaults Only Wind Burst I can be found, higher levels must be obtained by combining them in an Anvil Has 3 levels Maces enchanted with Wind Burst will emit a Wind Burst upon hitting an enemy, launching the attacker upward and enabling the linking of smash attacks one after the other Successfully landing a Wind Burst attack causes the player to lose the fall damage protection they would otherwise have from landing a successful smash attack Each level will bounce the attacker an additional 7 blocks into the air



BLOCKS

CRAFTER

A new block that enables the crafting of items and blocks via Redstone Can be crafted with 5 Iron Ingots, 2 Redstone Dust, 1 Crafting Table and 1 Dropper

Will eject one crafting result at a time when powered by a Redstone pulse Its current powered state is indicated by Redstone crystals on its back face, which will light up The crafting grid on its top face will light up red when it successfully crafts a recipe

Upon receiving a signal, it will eject the recipe result from the front face If the recipe output has any remainder items (such as a Bucket), the result and remainder items will be ejected together

When placed, the front face of the Crafter will face towards the player

CRAFTER USER INTERFACE

Has a 3x3 interactable crafting grid

The crafting grid slots are toggleable, meaning that the player can change the behavior of a slot by interacting with it while not holding an item

A slot that is ‘toggled’ cannot hold any items Other blocks such as Hoppers and Droppers also cannot place items into them

Unlike the Crafting Table, the Crafter displays a preview of the crafted item which will be crafted and ejected on the next Redstone pulse, but cannot be manually taken out by the player The arrow pointing out from the recipe grid will light up red when the Crafter is currently powered

The Crafter User Interface is shared between all players interacting with it, meaning that multiple players can interact with the Crafter at the same time, similar to Chests and Hoppers

CRAFTER INTERACTION WITH OTHER BLOCKS

The signal strength of a Comparator reading a Crafter is 0-9, where each non-empty or toggled slot adds 1 strength

Hoppers and Minecarts with Hoppers can be used to both insert and extract items from the Crafter

Droppers can be used to insert items into the Crafter

Items inserted from another block (ex: Hopper, Dropper) will fill the Crafter's slots based on these rules: Prioritize the first empty slot (from left-to-right, top-to-bottom) If there are no empty slots, then prioritize the smallest stack of the same item (pick the first if there are multiple) If there is a toggled slot it will be skipped. The item will then be moved into the container If the item cannot be moved, it will be ejected into the world

Items are removed from Crafters by Hoppers and Minecarts with Hoppers in the same order as from other containers like Chests

TRIAL SPAWNER

A new variant of Monster Spawners that ejects rewards upon defeat Cannot be crafted nor obtained by players in Survival - instead, they can be found naturally throughout Trial Chambers Very slow to mine and resistant to explosions, and will not drop even with Silk Touch Cannot be moved by Pistons

The challenge level will increase for each new player a Trial Spawner notices nearby The challenge level will not decrease until it is reset during a Trial Spawner's cooldown Trial Spawners can only notice players which are in line of sight, and will ignore Creative and Spectator players

Unlike normal Spawners, a Trial Spawner will spawn a limited number of mobs proportional to its current challenge level It can only spawn a mob at positions that are within line of sight It can spawn a mob regardless of any light level requirement the mob has Spawned mobs are persistent

Once all mobs are defeated, the Trial Spawner will eject a number of rewards which is proportional to the current challenge level After the rewards have been ejected, the Trial Spawner goes into cooldown for 30 minutes, during which it will no longer spawn mobs

When placed in Creative, Trial Spawners have no mob type set by default The mob type can be set by interacting with it while holding a Spawn Egg

Has an Ominous Trial Spawner variant, accessible through an Ominous Trial

VAULT

A block that holds locked treasure and loot - players must find the right key to eject its rewards Can be found throughout Trial Chambers, containing the structures' most valuable loot Vaults in Trial Chambers require a Trial Key to be unlocked Cannot be crafted nor obtained in Survival, and does not drop anything when mined Explosion resistant and cannot be moved by Pistons

Can be unlocked by an unlimited number of players After a player has unlocked a Vault, they cannot personally unlock that Vault again If a player has not unlocked a particular Vault before, this can be seen by an orange stream of particles that flow from the player to that Vault when nearby

Has a keyhole that will be open or closed depending on the players nearby If any nearby player has not unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be open If all nearby players have unlocked that Vault, the keyhole will be closed

Within its cage, it will cycle through and display items which are possible to eject from its loot table Players cannot time their unlocks to eject the item that is currently displayed in the cage

The loot it ejects is randomized each time it is unlocked

Has an Ominous Vault variant, unlockable through an Ominous Trial

COPPER FAMILY

The Copper family of blocks has been expanded to add: Chiseled Copper Copper Grate Copper Bulb Copper Door Copper Trapdoor Oxidized and waxed variants of all of the above



CHISELED COPPER

Crafted with 2 Cut Copper Slabs of a shared oxidation level

Can be crafted in the Stonecutter

COPPER GRATE

A new type of decorative block unique to the Copper family

Crafted with 4 Copper Blocks of a shared oxidation level Stonecutting a Copper Block into Copper Grates outputs 4 Copper Grates

Properties: Transparent and allows light to pass through Mobs cannot suffocate inside them Cannot conduct Redstone Hostile mobs cannot naturally spawn on them Can hold water



COPPER BULB

A light-emitting block that can toggle its light emission through Redstone pulses

Oxidizes like other Copper blocks, and emits light based on oxidation level Copper Bulb: Light level 15 Exposed Copper Bulb: Light level 12 Weathered Copper Bulb: Light level 8 Oxidized Copper Bulb: Light level 4

When placed, its light is off by default While it is unpowered, it will toggle its light on or off when it receives a Redstone pulse Its light will stay on even when the Redstone source is removed, and will only toggle off when it receives another Redstone pulse

A Redstone crystal can be seen in its center while it is powered by a Redstone signal

Similar to Glass Blocks, it does not conduct Redstone power

Comparators reading a Copper Bulb will output a signal strength of 15 if the Copper Bulb's light is on

The crafting recipe for 4 Copper Bulbs is: 3 Copper Blocks of a shared oxidation level 1 Blaze Rod 1 Redstone Dust



COPPER DOORS AND TRAPDOORS

Copper variants of Doors and Trapdoors that can oxidize over time and be waxed

Behaves like wooden doors, meaning they can be opened and closed with interaction as well as Redstone Can be opened by mobs that have the ability to open doors

Crafted with Copper Ingots

TUFF FAMILY

Tuff has been expanded to have its own family of blocks: Stair, Slab, Wall, and Chiseled variants Tuff Bricks with Stair, Slab, Wall, and Chiseled variants Polished Tuff with Stair, Slab, and Wall variants

All Tuff variants can be crafted in the Stonecutter

HEAVY CORE

A mysterious, dense block which can be combined with a Breeze Rod to craft the Mace

Can only be obtained from Ominous Vaults

ITEMS

TRIAL EXPLORER MAP

Used to locate a nearby Trial Chamber

Level up a Cartographer Villager to Journeyman for the opportunity to trade for this map

OMINOUS BOTTLE

An item which can be consumed by players to receive the Bad Omen effect for 1 hour and 40 minutes Comes in 5 variations, one for each Bad Omen level The bottle breaks when consumed Can be stacked to 64

Ominous Bottles can be found uncommonly in any Vaults, and are dropped by Raid Captains which are defeated outside a Raid

WIND CHARGE

Become the Breeze! Using this item will fire off a Wind Charge projectile similar to the Breeze's Can be used to launch entities away from the impact of the Wind Burst Grants 10% more knockback than a Breeze's, but has a much smaller area of impact Deals damage if it hits an entity directly Has a half-second cooldown after each use Can be fired from a Dispenser

Players can use Wind Charges to propel themselves high into the air Players that launch themselves with a Wind Charge only accumulate fall damage below the height of where they collided with the Wind Burst As an example, if a player uses a Wind Charge to launch themselves 9 blocks into the air, and they do not land lower than where they initially launched, they will take 0 damage



TRIAL KEY

An item that can only be obtained from Trial Spawners

Can be used to unlock Vaults

BREEZE ROD

An item dropped by a Breeze that can be crafted into 4 Wind Charges, or used with the Heavy Core to craft a Mace

POTTERY SHERDS

Added Flow, Guster, and Scrape Pottery Sherds

These can be obtained by breaking Decorated Pots that display them in Trial Chambers

BANNER PATTERNS

Added Flow Banner Pattern, found in Vaults

Added Guster Banner Pattern, found in Ominous Vaults

ARMOR TRIMS

Added Bolt Armor Trim and Smithing Template, found in Vaults Can be duplicated using a Copper Block or Waxed Copper

Added Flow Armor Trim and Smithing Template, found in Ominous Vaults Can be duplicated using a Breeze Rod



MUSIC DISCS

Added 3 new music discs:

"Precipice" by Aaron Cherof. Can be found rarely in standard Vaults, and has a comparator output of 13 when played in a Jukebox

"Creator" by Lena Raine. Can be found rarely in Ominous Vaults, and has a comparator output of 12 when played in a Jukebox

"Creator (Music Box)" by Lena Raine. Can be found rarely in Decorated Pots broken in Trial Chambers, and has a comparator output of 11 when played in a Jukebox

PAINTINGS

Added five new paintings by artist Sarah Boeving:

Baroque

Humble

Meditative

Prairie Ride

Unpacked

Added fifteen new paintings by artist Kristoffer Zetterstrand:

Backyard

Bouquet

Cavebird

Changing

Cotan

Fern

Endboss

Finding

Lowmist

Orb

Owlemons

Passage

Pond

Sunflowers

Tides

OMINOUS EVENTS

Bad Omen has been expanded to give access to an optional experience in Trial Chambers

These optional experiences can be accessed through Bad Omen, and are now known as Ominous Events They are more challenging than usual, and are designed to shake up the experience in unique ways Raids are an example of an existing Ominous Event

As a result, Bad Omen has a new, shadowy icon and a sound for being applied to the player It is no longer given to players that defeat a Raid Captain outside a Raid Instead, players can gain access to Bad Omen by consuming the new Ominous Bottle item



RAIDS

Bad Omen no longer triggers a Raid directly when entering a Village Instead, it will transform into a Raid Omen variant with a duration of 30 seconds Once the Raid Omen expires, a Raid will start at the location the player gained the Raid Omen Like any other effect, players can drink a Bucket of Milk to clear the Raid Omen, preventing the Raid from starting



OMINOUS TRIALS

A new Ominous Event that can be accessed by exploring a Trial Chamber while Bad Omen is active

This event will have players facing more powerful Ominous Trial Spawners, if they dare

TRIAL OMEN

A variant that Bad Omen can transform into This occurs when the player is within detection range of a Trial Spawner that is not Ominous The Trial Omen will have a duration of 15 minutes multiplied by the transformed Bad Omen's level

Players that have Trial Omen are surrounded by ominous particles

OMINOUS TRIAL SPAWNER

A more powerful active phase of the Trial Spawner with unique challenges and rewards Provides a more challenging experience that combat-loving players can opt into for better rewards

If a Trial Spawner detects a player that has the Trial Omen effect, the spawner will become Ominous if: It is not in cooldown Or, it is in cooldown but was not Ominous during its last activation Making it Ominous this way will bypass the cooldown

While active, it will: Glow blue instead of orange Emit soul flames instead of normal flames Periodically spawn potions and projectiles on top of unsuspecting players and mobs Based on their location, spawners in an area will select a random set of projectiles to spawn These projectiles will always include a single type of Lingering Potion from a set of possible effects

The mobs it spawns are more powerful than usual: Mobs that can wear equipment will often spawn with enchanted weapons and armor The armor these mobs wear have Armor Trims applied from the Trial Chambers All 3 of the following armor enchantments are applied to each piece: Protection IV Projectile Protection IV Fire Protection IV Sword enchantments can be either of the two: Sharpness I Knockback I Bow enchantments can be either of the two: Power I Punch I Mobs that cannot wear equipment will instead be spawned at double the total mob count over the course of the challenge The spawners for these mobs will also have an additional mob out at once during its challenge

Becoming Ominous will despawn any existing mobs it spawned and reset its challenge If those mobs picked up or equipped any items on the floor, those items will be dropped when they despawn It will stay Ominous until it has been defeated and its cooldown has finished

When defeated, it will eject a different set of loot to normal Trial Spawners

OMINOUS VAULT

A variant of Vaults that have a more menacing looking and emit soul flames instead of normal flames

These hold a more valuable set of rewards than the standard Vaults that are unlocked by Trial Keys

Can be found throughout Trial Chambers in harder to reach places, and require an Ominous Trial Key to unlock

OMINOUS TRIAL KEY

A variant of the Trial Key which has a 30% chance to eject when defeating an Ominous Trial Spawner

Can be used to unlock Ominous Vaults

STATUS EFFECTS

The following status effects have been added: Wind Charged Affected entities will emit a wind burst upon death Can be brewed as a Potion with an Awkward Potion and a Breeze Rod Weaving Affected entities will spread Cobweb blocks upon death Affected entities can move through Cobweb with 50% of their normal speed instead of 25% Can be brewed as a Potion with an Awkward Potion and a Cobweb block Oozing Affected entities will spawn two Slimes upon death Can be brewed as a Potion with an Awkward Potion and a Slime Block Infested Affected entities have a 10% chance to spawn 1-2 Silverfish when hurt Can be brewed as a Potion with an Awkward Potion and a Stone block Splash Potions, Lingering Potions and Tipped Arrows can be made with these effects

These effects can be encountered while taking on an Ominous Trial Spawner

Some mobs are immune to these effects Slimes are immune to Oozing Silverfish are immune to Infested

Whenever a mob with Oozing dies, it will check within a 5x5x5 area how many Slimes there are If the amount exceeds the max entity cramming cap (24 by default), it will not spawn any Slimes If it does not exceed it, it will attempt to spawn 2 Slimes up until the max entity cramming cap



MUSIC

Added 9 new background music tracks which will all play in the main menu:

"Featherfall" by Aaron Cherof Plays in Badlands, Cherry Grove, Flower Forest, and Lush Caves Biomes

"Deeper" by Lena Raine Plays in Deep Dark and Dripstone Caves Biomes

"Eld Unknown" by Lena Raine Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Stony Peaks Biomes

"Endless" by Lena Raine Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Stony Peaks Biomes

"pokopoko" by Kumi Tanioka Plays in Dripstone Caves, Grove, Jagged Peaks, and Snow Slopes Biomes



The following have been added to the pool of songs which play in Overworld Biomes that do not have biome-specific music:

"Featherfall" by Aaron Cherof

"komorebi" by Kumi Tanioka

"Puzzlebox" by Aaron Cherof

"Watcher" by Aaron Cherof

"yakusoku" by Kumi Tanioka

ACHIEVEMENTS

Added 4 new achievements ReVaulting - Unlock a Vault using an Ominous Trial Key Who Needs Rockets? - Use a wind charge to launch yourself upward at least 8 blocks Crafters Crafting Crafters - Be near a Crafter when it crafts a Crafter Over-Overkill - Deal 50 hearts of damage in a single hit using the Mace





UPDATED PLAYER PROFILE

Introducing the improved player Profile page, where you can see your own profile or the profiles of other players! In the new Profile screen, you can view achievement progress, compare stats, and access the dressing room, with more features coming later this year. This new screen will roll out slowly and become available in the coming weeks. Please try it out and let us know what you think at aka.ms/MCPreviewProfileFeedback!

Achievements View: See your friend’s achievement progress and some suggested next achievements you can work on together! Wondering what to do next? Check out your own suggested achievements.



Stats View: Check out your Minecraft stats, including blocks broken, distance travelled, time played, and mobs defeated. The stats view combines play across all platforms. Press the “Compare stats” button and select a friend to engage in a little friendly competition.



Compare Stats View: Compare stats with others to see who’s broken more blocks, travelled more distance, defeated more mobs, and played longer.

Getting to the new Profile Screen: In the new Play Screen UI, you can access Profile from the Play menu. Open the Friends Drawer and click on your friends to see their profiles, or click “Search for Players” from the Friends Drawer to find new profiles. In the old UI, click “Add Friends” from the Friends tab and search for friends. Click on them to view their profiles.







KNOWN ISSUES:

Using Trident with Riptide Enchantment during Wind Charge jump does not negate Wind Charge fall damage protection





FIXES AND CHANGES:

PERFORMANCE / STABILITY:

Fixed a crash that could occur when teleporting to a region where a Piston was pushing a Chest (MCPE-179440)

Fixed a crash that could occur when the player began losing air

Containers being cloned over no longer keep their container screens open and cause crashes

Fixed an issue that could cause the loading screen to get stuck for some time around 41% (MCPE-175550)

Fixed not being able to load into worlds with some texture packs (MCPE-180918)

Fixed crashes that could occur when creating worlds on new Realms and backing out at the Online Safety dialog box

Support prevention of app/flow restart when dark mode toggled on or off on across Android devices

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where the ‘Let It Go’ trophy did not unlock on PlayStation®4

The ‘Castaway’ achievement can now be reliably unlocked (MCPE-118433)

The game no ensures the proper controller gets assigned to player 1 when playing on Xbox (MCPE-163023)

Fixed a bug causing Character Creator skins with removed eyes to break skin texture loading (MCPE-181228)

GAMEPLAY

Added 4 new ambient cave sounds

Players can now stand on Boats that float on water (MCPE-105535, MCPE-120687)

Sprinting speed is no longer activated with a delay (MCPE-178858)

Flower forests now generate all expected flower types (MCPE-180417)

MOBS

Armadillos no longer repeatedly roll and unroll when receiving damage from blocks (MCPE-180142)

Naturally spawning mobs now spawn at the center of a block (MCPE-99315) This fixes many issues where mobs could not spawn on slopes, in narrow passageways, and in other situations where they were expected to For technical players, this bug fix will mean that some player-made mob farms no longer fully work. We appreciate the time the community puts into building clever farms and we try to avoid breaking farms when we can. In this case, we felt that this change was necessary because it improves the way spawning works in many biomes

The types of damage that can cause a mob to panic have been restricted (MCPE-167513) Only the following damage causes now induce panic: "campfire" "entity_attack" "entity_explosion" "fire" "fire_tick" "fireworks" "freezing" "lava" "lightning" "magic" "magma" "projectile" "ram_attack" "sonic_boom" "soul_campfire" "temperature" "wither"



BLOCKS

Fixed a recipe bug where any type of Stone Slab could be used to craft a Grindstone with Crimson, Mangrove, or Warped Planks. It can now only accept the actual normal Stone Slab, no other type of stones

Cauldrons filled with potions now keep the color of the potion when pushed by a Piston

Added unique sounds for breaking and placing Cobwebs (MCPE-180109)

Items drops from blocks destroyed in an explosion now get merged into bigger item stacks before spawning in the world

All blocks now drop items by default when exploded with TNT (MCPE-56036)

Added a new game rule to control decay of drops from TNT explosions, named "tntExplosionDropDecay" The rule can be set to "true" to re-enable the previous behavior where not all blocks would drop when exploded by TNT



ITEMS

When using an item on an entity, it is now necessary to release the use button before being able to use it again, which prevents players from inadvertently consuming items themselves when interacting with entities

Chemistry items now appear in the Creative mode inventory when the Education Edition toggle is enabled

Tridents no longer damage the Ender Dragon when it is perching (MCPE-37112)

Fixed a bug that loaded held player item incorrectly, causing possible item duplication

Banners are once again obtainable via the recipe book (MCPE-179650)

AIR BUBBLES

The oxygen bar now disappears immediately when switching to Creative mode underwater (MCPE-139168)

Added an empty state for air bubbles on the oxygen bar, along with a wobble when the player is drowning

Added a popping sound when bubbles pop on the oxygen bar

GRAPHICAL

Changed the default Anti-Aliasing setting from 4 to 2 for better performance with minimal visual degradation

Fixed Character Creator hair and headwear clipping through worn Pumpkins and Mob Heads (MCPE-128908)

Status effect particle colors are no longer blended into one particle color Up to 8 active visible status effect particles are now rendered separately



REALMS

In Realms, blocks no longer reappear after breaking them in Creative Mode with Delayed Block Breaking toggle turned off (REALMS-11707)

Fixed a crash when opening Realms Stories (MCPE-178759)

Fixed Realms Stories availability for Xbox players

Combined Realm Events of the same type that happen on the same day

Fixed Realms Stories posts on Xbox devices with more than one user signed in

Fixed Realm Events on Xbox devices with more than one user signed in

ACCESSIBILITY

Fixed an issue where pressing Enter on a keyboard, keypad, or controller (menu button) did not send messages on the Chat screen (MCPE-170890)

Fixed various keys not being bindable when using external keyboards on mobile devices (MCPE-176505, MCPE-176878)

TOUCH CONTROLS

Fixed a bug where players could not navigate through the inventory using keyboard on touch devices

On touch devices, when moving items between different slots, the icon no longer appears as duplicated between the moving item and the destination slot

On touch devices, when moving enchanted items between different slots, the moving icon is now rendered correctly

On touch devices, stack-splitting UI no longer appears for unstackable items

On touch devices, items from Creative Inventory are now unselectable

On touch devices, it is now possible to swap two identical items

Added slide-off persistence to new d-pad touch control scheme

Changed positioning and scale of default new touch d-pad control scheme. Also allows for moving the d-pad closer to the hotbar when customizing touch controls

Made the jump and ascend in water button overlap so now the player can stay above water more easily (MCPE-179689)

USER INTERFACE