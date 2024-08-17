Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Capcom's Ace Attorney Investigations Collection is out next month on 6th September 2024 and if you're looking for a reason to pre-order it, the prosecutor Miles Edgeworth has put forth a strong case.

Players who pre-order the game now will get the bonus of "5 arranged tracks from the second game, "Prosecutor's Gambit", that you can use in-game". Detective Gumshoe has no objections and suggests "we've gotta buy it right now".

Here's the full list of pre-order tracks included, which you can listen to below:

"Hear some samples of the arranged in-game music tracks from Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor's Gambit, all of which can be yours when you pre-order Ace Attorney Investigations Collection before it launches on September 6!"

[AAI Collection] Confrontation - Allegro 2011 [AAI Collection] Confrontation - Presto 2011 [AAI Collection] Miles Edgeworth - Objection! 2011 [AAI Collection] Pursuit - Uncover the Truth [AAI Collection] Pursuit - Uncover the Truth (No Intro)

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection can be pre-ordered digitally from the eShop for $39.99 / £34.99 or your regional equivalent.