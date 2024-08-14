Following the Borderlands movie box office disaster, Gearbox Software studio head Randy Pitchford has attempted to lighten the mood on social media with another teaser of a fourth major entry in the video game series.

He mentioned how the team is working extra hard "four" fans on "what's next". Here it is in full:

"So what you're saying is: You like what my friends and I do with our Borderlands video games even more than you like what some of the biggest and best cast and crew of film makers on the planet have done. I'm super flattered! We're working extra hard four you on what's next...."

When 2K acquired the Borderlands studio earlier this year, it was mentioned at the time how the "next installment" in the Borderlands series was on the way. Pitchford has also recently said he won't make fans wait a long time for this announcement.