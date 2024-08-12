Surprising absolutely no one, the Borderlands movie has flopped at the box office with a global weekend total of - look, don't laugh, it's rude - $16.5 million.

The movie, which we completely forgot was even a thing, to be honest, launched on 9th August 2024 and scored a pitiful $8.8 million domestically on its opening weekend. Add to that a rather palty $7.7 million overseas and you've got the $16.5 million total.

Currently, Borderlands is sitting at 9% on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning the vast majority of critics who watched it thought it was absolute garbage. No doubt the reception affected the overall box office takings to some degree, but it's also worth noting that it launched in the shadow of Deadpool & Wolverine, a movie that topped the box office for a third consecutive week and is on the verge of becoming the highest-grossing R-rated feature of all time.

Given Borderlands' $145 million budget, we can't imagine Lionsgate is best pleased with its performance so far. Perhaps director Eli Roth should stick to what he knows and avoid the video game adaptations going forward. Just focus on Thanksgiving 2, yeah?

In better news, though, Alien: Romulus is out this week. Yay!