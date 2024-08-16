Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

The free-to-play battle royale Fortnite today launches Chapter 5 of Season 4: Absolute Doom. It's another crossover with the Marvel universe.

In this new chapter, you'll see all sorts of familar faces (and some even have a unique spin - like a banana with claws) as you face off against Doctor Doom and co. Here's the official description, along with a look in the trailer above:

Become the heroes first on the scene to defend against Marvel’s Doctor Doom and his forces or take up the mantle of villainy and join the reign of Doom. Luckily, there's some brand new heavy munitions to take on a worthy adversary. Go head-to-head with new items like Dual Micro SMGs, Captain America’s Shield, or War Machine’s Arsenal.

A great battle starts with a great look. Get the Absolute Doom Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks and unlock rewards by earning XP across Fortnite Battle Royale, creator-made islands, LEGO® Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks by leveling up your, as well as unlocking these super Outfits: Gwenpool (unlocked right away!)

War Machine

Peelverine

Emma Frost

Captain Jonesy

Mysterio

Shuri And the iron-fisted Doctor himself! Doom’s Outfit will be available via Battle Pass Quests in September!

Lego Fortnite has also received some X-Men inspired content recently: