This week marks the return of Deadpool in cinemas with the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is even reprising his role as Wolverine, as the unlikely duo set out on an epic adventure to save the MCU in more ways than one.
To celebrate, Epic's free-to-play battle royale Fortnite has added two new "pen & ink" style skins for Deadpool and Wolverine. These skins can be used in not only Battle Royale but also Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing. Here's a look:
Adding to this, LEGO Fortnite has added a Wolverine minifig to the game shop and Rocket League has a special Deadpool collaboration as well:
In some related news, earlier this week Lego revealed official Fortnite-themed sets, which will be launching in October. Four of them (including the Battle Bus) have been revealed so far. You can learn more about these new sets in our previous story: