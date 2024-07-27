This week marks the return of Deadpool in cinemas with the new movie Deadpool & Wolverine. Hugh Jackman is even reprising his role as Wolverine, as the unlikely duo set out on an epic adventure to save the MCU in more ways than one.

To celebrate, Epic's free-to-play battle royale Fortnite has added two new "pen & ink" style skins for Deadpool and Wolverine. These skins can be used in not only Battle Royale but also Fortnite Festival and Rocket Racing. Here's a look:

Like this tweet and reply with epic usernames if you want the Deadpool & Wolverine Bundle or a V-Bucks code in DM’s! pic.twitter.com/1S8PgvS2vI July 27, 2024

Adding to this, LEGO Fortnite has added a Wolverine minifig to the game shop and Rocket League has a special Deadpool collaboration as well:





Get the Wolverine Minifig in the Shop! The best he is at what he does, and what he does is help build LEGO Villages 🧱Get the Wolverine Minifig in the Shop! pic.twitter.com/4nAsAY8Z2D July 27, 2024

pic.twitter.com/dvbU2rQPRG Time to make chimichangas! Deadpool is taking over Rocket League's Item Shop, cruise by on #NintendoSwitch July 26, 2024

In some related news, earlier this week Lego revealed official Fortnite-themed sets, which will be launching in October. Four of them (including the Battle Bus) have been revealed so far. You can learn more about these new sets in our previous story: