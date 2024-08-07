Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Update [Wed 7th Aug, 2024 06:05 BST]:

In addition to the 'Unholy Alliance' local co-op update for Cult of the Lamb, the developer Massive Monster has now announced the 'Pilgrim Pack'. This is new paid DLC arriving on the same date as the free update (12th August 2024).

This brand new interactive adventure promises to show players the world of Cult of the Lamb as they've never seen it before - with characters "new and old to meet" as well as all sorts of mysteries to uncover. This pack will include the following content:

The full Pilgrim story and bonus pages!

2 unique Follower quests

5 new Follower forms

2 new outfits for your Followers to wear

5 new decorations

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Original article [Sat 8th Jun, 2024 06:00 BST]:

As part of the Devolver Digital presentation today, Cult of the Lamb announced its next free update 'Unholy Alliance' will add local co-op and the 'Goat' as a new playable character.

The new co-op feature will allow you to experience the entire campaign in co-op mode and releases for Switch and other platforms on 12th August 2024. Here's a bit about it, courtesy of the PR:

"Experience the entire Cult of the Lamb campaign in local co-op, with one player inhabiting the role of the Lamb and the other taking on the mantle of the Goat. Enjoy new 2-player twists on existing minigames like fishing and knucklebones, and choose from a selection of corrupted weapons, tarot cards, curses, and relics as you embark on co-op crusades.