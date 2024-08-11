The Baten Kaitos games made a return last September, and if you enjoy the music from this JRPG series by Monolith Soft, you might be interested in Bandai Namco's latest announcement.

The soundtracks for Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean as well as Baten Kaitos: Origins are now available on "various music platforms" to stream and download. All up, there are 118 songs you can listen to on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

If you're more interested in the games, you can download the Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster on the Switch. You can also check out our review: