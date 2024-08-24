Aspyr - the developer behind re-releases on the Switch such as Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and the Tomb Raider trilogy remaster, is currently hosting a sale on the Switch eShop in select locations. This sale ends on 27th August in the US.

"Race across the galaxy as Anakin Skywalker or follow Lara Croft as she unravels some of the world's most dangerous myths! A variety of games (and savings) are available today in the Aspyr Publisher Sale!"

pic.twitter.com/GthjlAPs7v Whether you're hunting bounties 🎯 ancient secrets 👀 or deals 🤑 you'll find all of that and more in the #nintendo publisher sale! Save up to ✨ 95% off ✨ today! Sale ends soon! 🚨 https://t.co/9pewqEwoY6 August 23, 2024

Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $1.99 instead of $39.99 (95% off)

InnerSpace - $1.99 instead of $19.99 (90% off)

MythForce $14.99 instead of $29.99 (50% off)

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse - Definitive Edition - $7.49 instead of $29.99 (75% off)

Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - $7.49 instead of $14.99 (50% off)

Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $39.99 instead of $79.99 (50% off)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 instead of $9.99 (50% off)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 instead of $19.99 (50% off)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 instead of $29.99 (55% off)

Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 instead of $14.99 (50% off)

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $28.99 instead of $35.01 (20% off)

Star Wars Bounty Hunter - $14.99 instead of $19.99 (25% off)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $7.49 instead of $14.99 (50% off)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - $7.49 instead of $14.99 (50% off)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $9.99 instead of $19.99 (50% off)

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel without a Pluse - $6.79 instead of $19.99 (66%)

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 instead of $29.99 (25% off)

Anything of interest in this sale? Let us know in the comments.