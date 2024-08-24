Aspyr - the developer behind re-releases on the Switch such as Star Wars: Bounty Hunter and the Tomb Raider trilogy remaster, is currently hosting a sale on the Switch eShop in select locations. This sale ends on 27th August in the US.
"Race across the galaxy as Anakin Skywalker or follow Lara Croft as she unravels some of the world's most dangerous myths! A variety of games (and savings) are available today in the Aspyr Publisher Sale!"
- Heads Up! Phones Down Edition - $1.99 instead of $39.99 (95% off)
- InnerSpace - $1.99 instead of $19.99 (90% off)
- MythForce $14.99 instead of $29.99 (50% off)
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse - Definitive Edition - $7.49 instead of $29.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Episode 1 Racer - $7.49 instead of $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Heritage Pack (2023) - $39.99 instead of $79.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $4.99 instead of $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $9.99 instead of $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Bundle - $13.49 instead of $29.99 (55% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $7.49 instead of $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection - $28.99 instead of $35.01 (20% off)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter - $14.99 instead of $19.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $7.49 instead of $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - $7.49 instead of $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - $9.99 instead of $19.99 (50% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel without a Pluse - $6.79 instead of $19.99 (66%)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft - $22.49 instead of $29.99 (25% off)
Anything of interest in this sale? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 1
I will say it again here because I think my last poat about this got drowned - I did eventually get my download code in place of the missing KOTOR2 DLC. I had to chase them a few times but they were very polite and prompt once the issue with issuing it was identified (their system seems to be misplacing some of the emails for this). Just in case anybody is still after a code.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...