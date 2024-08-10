If you're keen for more arcade-style racing action on the Nintendo Switch, Gameloft has now confirmed Asphalt Legends Unite will arrive on the eShop later this month on 19th August.
This new expansion (which will see the free-to-play title Asphalt 9: Legends rebranded) was originally released in July, but got delayed for Switch. To make up for this, multiple gifts will be offered to Switch players.
It also happens to be the first-ever chapter in the series which will include cross-platform gameplay. Additionally, players can expect a new co-op game mode (2 teams facing off in a police chase), improved game engine, brand new UI and in-game HUD, and more.
Here's the rundown of the rewards Switch players will receive on release:
Asphalt Legends Unite Launch Gifts
To make sure you didn’t miss out on our launch gifts, we’ll be making them available for all our Switch players upon the release of Unite and will be available to claim until the 11th of September. These will include:
1st Time Login gift:
- 30 Blueprints for the Nissan 370z Neon Edition (Unlock)
- 10 Unite Launch I Packs
- 10 Unite Launch II Packs
- 750 Tokens
- 50,000 Credits
Daily Login Gifts:
- 1 Unite Launch I Pack and 3 Unite Launch II Packs on first login.
- 1 Unite Launch I pack every day until the 11th of September
- 3 Unite Launch II packs every 2 days until the 11th of September.
Asphalt Unite Catch-up Gift
We’ve also prepared a gift including previously unreleased cars for the Nintendo Switch to help get you up to speed:
- 45 Blueprints for the Aston Martin DB12 (Unlock)
- 10 Blueprints and 5 packs for the Lotus E-R9
- 10 Blueprints and 5 packs for the Maserati MC20 GT2
- 10 Blueprints and 5 packs for the Nissan GT R Neon Edition
- 10 Blueprints and 5 packs for the McMurty Spierling
Asphalt Unite Delay Gift
To help you catch up with the Drive Syndicate and a few more events you missed, all users Nintendo Switch users can also expect to receive upon logging in:
- 15 Unite Special Event Multi I packs
- 15 Unite Special Event Multi II packs
- 15 Unite Special Event Multi III packs
- 10 Blueprints for the Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 Roadster
- 10 Blueprints for the Ultima RS
- 60,000 Drive Syndicate Coins
- 500 Tokens
- 500,000 Credits
Nintendo Switch Bank Compensation
And last but not least, we’ll also be offering compensation for the Asphalt Bank resetting during your migration.
- 500 Tokens
Will you be checking out this updated version of Asphalt? Let us know in the comments.
[source asphaltlegendsunite.com]
I have 970+ hours in Asphalt 9: legends. It's totally worth trying if you haven't.
I've been playing this on xbox and it is a good expansion but look on the asphalt reddit and it gets a ton of hate.
edit: I think the expansion gets alot of hate because people do not like change.
This is perhaps the best entry in the Asphalt series imo. Normally I'm not as interest in this series as I thought it was just a cheap knockoff of Need For Speed but this entry prove me wrong. This free-to-play entry had me hook for hours and they don't force too much contents at you via paywall either as the majority of free contents were very fantastic and fun. I may give this expansion a whirl soon.
I might hop back on to see what’s new… I remember having fun with this and can’t remember why I stopped playing.
As someone who played this regularly, I'm looking forward to see what's new in the update. The Nissan 370z Neon is a nice gift. I also played Asphalt 9 on PC, and unlocked that car during the Drive Syndicate 7 event.
I wanted to wait for the Switch version of Unite, since I have more unlocked on Switch than PC (IIRC, progress carries over).
