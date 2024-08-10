Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

If you're keen for more arcade-style racing action on the Nintendo Switch, Gameloft has now confirmed Asphalt Legends Unite will arrive on the eShop later this month on 19th August.

This new expansion (which will see the free-to-play title Asphalt 9: Legends rebranded) was originally released in July, but got delayed for Switch. To make up for this, multiple gifts will be offered to Switch players.

It also happens to be the first-ever chapter in the series which will include cross-platform gameplay. Additionally, players can expect a new co-op game mode (2 teams facing off in a police chase), improved game engine, brand new UI and in-game HUD, and more.

Here's the rundown of the rewards Switch players will receive on release:

Asphalt Legends Unite Launch Gifts

To make sure you didn’t miss out on our launch gifts, we’ll be making them available for all our Switch players upon the release of Unite and will be available to claim until the 11th of September. These will include:

1st Time Login gift:

30 Blueprints for the Nissan 370z Neon Edition (Unlock)

10 Unite Launch I Packs

10 Unite Launch II Packs

750 Tokens

50,000 Credits

Daily Login Gifts:

1 Unite Launch I Pack and 3 Unite Launch II Packs on first login.

1 Unite Launch I pack every day until the 11th of September

3 Unite Launch II packs every 2 days until the 11th of September.

Asphalt Unite Catch-up Gift

We’ve also prepared a gift including previously unreleased cars for the Nintendo Switch to help get you up to speed:

45 Blueprints for the Aston Martin DB12 (Unlock)

10 Blueprints and 5 packs for the Lotus E-R9

10 Blueprints and 5 packs for the Maserati MC20 GT2

10 Blueprints and 5 packs for the Nissan GT R Neon Edition

10 Blueprints and 5 packs for the McMurty Spierling

Asphalt Unite Delay Gift

To help you catch up with the Drive Syndicate and a few more events you missed, all users Nintendo Switch users can also expect to receive upon logging in:

15 Unite Special Event Multi I packs

15 Unite Special Event Multi II packs

15 Unite Special Event Multi III packs

10 Blueprints for the Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640 Roadster

10 Blueprints for the Ultima RS

60,000 Drive Syndicate Coins

500 Tokens

500,000 Credits

Nintendo Switch Bank Compensation

And last but not least, we’ll also be offering compensation for the Asphalt Bank resetting during your migration.

500 Tokens

Will you be checking out this updated version of Asphalt? Let us know in the comments.