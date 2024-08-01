There were already some celebrations for the Game Boy's 35th anniversary earlier this year in April, but this week technically marks 35 years since the western release of Nintendo's popular handheld.

Yes, this classic system - packed with experiences like Super Mario Land, Tetris, and the Pokémon series originally arrived in North America on 31st July 1989. To remember this very special milestone in its history, Nintendo has shared a post on social media asking fans how old they were when the Game Boy was originally released in this region.

35 years ago. How old were you when the Game Boy was originally released in North America? pic.twitter.com/Cr5DH84zog July 31, 2024

If you would like to relive this handheld generation, Nintendo's Switch Online Game Boy library plays host to many of the classic games from this handheld generation including titles like Metroid II: Return of Samus, Kirby's Dream Land, and even Game Boy Color releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX and Wario Land 3.

For a quick history lesson about the original brick, you can check out the anniversary post on Time Extension, marking 35 years of the Game Boy in Japan.