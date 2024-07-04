Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Update [Thu 4th Jul, 2024 01:55 BST]:

Following an announcement in May, the retro-inspired shooter Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun has now released its new paid DLC expansion 'Forges of Corruption'. It comes loaded with a brand new campaign featuring five levels and varied environments.

In addition to this, the team has also added a new (and free) Horde Mode, which challenges players to survive for as long as they can against an onslaught of enemies. The latest free update also comes with some bug fixes and additional QoL improvements for multiple chapters in the game.

You can learn more about this update in our original post below.

Original article [Fri 24th May, 2024 01:45 BST]:

If you've been craving another dose of the retro-style FPS Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, you're in luck.

In line with the first anniversary of the game, Focus Entertainment and Auroch Digital have revealed this title will be getting new DLC titled 'Forges of Corruption'. It will arrive on PlayStation, Xbox and PC on 18th June 2024, with a Switch release to follow at "a later date".

"Explore new environments and stop Chaos corruption before it engulfs the entire world of Graia! Exterminate new enemies, including the monstrous Helbrute, the heavy weapon-wielding Havoc, and the vicious lightning claws of the Terminator. Purge foes with new weapons – burn hordes of heretics with the scorching Multi-melta or blow them away with the Missile Launcher."

As part of this, a new edition of the game for first-time players will be made available - featuring the base game and new DLC.

The development team is also preparing some free updates in the form of a 'Horde Mode' (including four difficulty levels and its own achievements) and a new navigation guide to make levels easier to explore. There will be some bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements in this update, too.