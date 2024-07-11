Update [Thu 11th Jul, 2024 14:30 BST]:
Nintendo has now revealed an English-language version of the overview trailer for Nintendo World Championship: NES Edition.
Original Article [Fri 28th Jun, 2024 03:35 BST]:
The Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition arrives on the Switch next month and to help promote this upcoming release a new overview trailer has been uploaded.
This trailer is only available on Nintendo's Japanese YouTube channel right now, but goes in-depth about the challenges across all of the games. It will also come with a special Survival Mode and Legend challenges - such as finishing a game in a single run. In case you missed our initial coverage, here are the titles that will be included in this new package:
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels
- Excitebike
- Ice Climber
- The Legend of Zelda
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
- Donkey Kong
- Metroid
- Balloon Fight
- Kid Icarus
- Kirby's Adventure
If an English version of this trailer is released, we'll let you know. This title arrives on 18th July 2024 and will be available in a 'Deluxe Set' which comes with a Golden replica NES cartridge. In Japan, Switch fans will instead receive two wireless Famicom controllers designed for use with the Switch.