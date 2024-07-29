We are back with our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts and, in a quiet week for new releases, might we finally be seeing Luigi's Mansion 2 HD starting to slip?
Nintendo's latest remaster has slid down to fifth this time, with the behemoths of Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 24 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbing above it. The 'Lovestruck' expansion for The Sims 4 has also made the podium in its first week, grabbing second place and becoming the only new release in the top 10.
Elsewhere, Outright Games' DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos has made its physical chart debut at 19th with a whopping 69% of sales coming from the Switch and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (which returned to the top 10 last week) is still hanging around, albeit at 18th now.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 42%, PS4 26%, PS5 24%, Xbox One 6%
|
NEW
|2
|
The Sims 4: Lovestruck
|
2
|3
|
EA Sports FC 24
|Switch 42%, PS4 29%, PS5 24%, Xbox Series 4%
|
5
|4
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
3
|
5
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
6
|
6
|
Minecraft
|
7
|
7
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
17
|8
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 86%, PS4 12%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0%
|
4
|9
|
Elden Ring
|
14
|10
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
13
|11
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
12
|12
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
8
|13
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
-
|14
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS4 66%, PS5 31%, Switch 2%, Xbox Series 1%
|
15
|15
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
29
|16
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
22
|17
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
9
|18
|
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|PS5 54%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 6%
|
NEW
|19
|
DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
|Switch 69%, PS4 27%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 1%
|
27
|20
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
11
|21
|
Sonic Superstars
|Switch 49%, PS5 26%, PS4 17%, Xbox Series 8%
|
25
|22
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
31
|23
|
Tekken 8
|
-
|24
|Wreckfest
|PS5 95%, Switch 5%
|
10
|25
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|26
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 49%, Switch 32%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 3%
|
-
|27
|
Pokémon Scarlet
|
-
|28
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
28
|29
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|Switch 96%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 1%
|
-
|30
|
Mario Party Superstars
|
39
|31
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
-
|32
|Mortal Kombat X
|
-
|33
|
Dragon's Dogma II
|
-
|34
|Red Dead Redemption
|Switch 51%, PS4 49%
|
36
|35
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
-
|36
|Pokémon Violet
|
-
|37
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
35
|38
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
40
|39
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 69%, Switch 18%, Xbox Series 14%
|
NEW
|40
|Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Comments 12
The Sims 4 got another Expansion Pack again ?! 😵
Oh, EA... 🙄
Kind of expected at this point doesn't negate the fact that luigis mansion 2 HD probably out sold the original version.
@traceman Wha? Based on what data? Not saying you're definitely wrong, but I also haven't seen anything but JP numbers for the remaster. As of this week JP only shows 150,591, while we know it sold over 1 mil in Japan alone on the 3DS.
Admittedly the rest of the worlds data could theoretically make up for the shortfall, but... it doesn't seem likely it's anywhere near outsold the 3DS version (yet at least)
I am a bit surprised to see Just Dance on that list, given a ton of people don’t make a huge buzz about it or think it’s amazing, but it is good exercise. Though it is unsurprising to see Mario Kart 8 at the top! It always gets near the top on a lot of game charts.
we need Switch 2 bad
Luckily not by much and all because of a The Sims expansion (which I didn't know came out, but also didn't expect it to be part of the physical charts) and 8 Deluxe being higher.
By the way, nice to see Wonder back in the top 10 with Switch Sports immediately behind it, TTYD still in 15th and so on!
Kind of surprised to see the Switch version of RDR outsold the PS4 version albeit by a couple of percent. I mean would GTA 5 not make sense right now? Especially with holiday season coming up. Having that on the go would be awesome.
Luigis Mansion 2 HD is still a really fun game even though it does struggle with bad controls. The game deserves to sell well.
Good luck with lovestruck. Heard it broke the base game…again.
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is still holding strong in the top 5. What's the next physical Nintendo release, I guess Splatoon 3 with the DLC included, then Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club (Limited release) then Zelda, Echoes Of Wisdom for September.. The Switch release schedule is moving along nicely to Christmas.
I don’t think it’s an issue with the quality of the game, just a reflection on the price point.
Couldn't continue on with the game. Idk the mission structure just killed it for me sadly. I might go back to it.........eventually but not yet.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...