We are back with our latest look at the UK physical gaming charts and, in a quiet week for new releases, might we finally be seeing Luigi's Mansion 2 HD starting to slip?

Nintendo's latest remaster has slid down to fifth this time, with the behemoths of Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 24 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbing above it. The 'Lovestruck' expansion for The Sims 4 has also made the podium in its first week, grabbing second place and becoming the only new release in the top 10.

Elsewhere, Outright Games' DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos has made its physical chart debut at 19th with a whopping 69% of sales coming from the Switch and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (which returned to the top 10 last week) is still hanging around, albeit at 18th now.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, PS4 26%, PS5 24%, Xbox One 6% NEW 2 The Sims 4: Lovestruck 2 3 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 42%, PS4 29%, PS5 24%, Xbox Series 4% 5 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 3 5 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 6 6 Minecraft 7 7 Grand Theft Auto V 17 8 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 86%, PS4 12%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0% 4 9 Elden Ring 14 10 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 13 11 Nintendo Switch Sports 12 12 Assassin's Creed Mirage 8 13 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 66%, PS5 31%, Switch 2%, Xbox Series 1% 15 15 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 29 16 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

22 17 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

9 18 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown PS5 54%, Switch 31%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 6% NEW 19 DC Justice League: Cosmic Chaos Switch 69%, PS4 27%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 1% 27 20 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11 21 Sonic Superstars Switch 49%, PS5 26%, PS4 17%, Xbox Series 8% 25 22 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 31 23 Tekken 8 - 24 Wreckfest PS5 95%, Switch 5% 10 25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 26 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 49%, Switch 32%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 3% - 27 Pokémon Scarlet - 28 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

28 29 Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 96%, PS5 3%, Xbox Series 1% - 30 Mario Party Superstars

39 31 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

- 32 Mortal Kombat X - 33 Dragon's Dogma II

- 34

Red Dead Redemption Switch 51%, PS4 49% 36 35

Princess Peach: Showtime!

- 36

Pokémon Violet

- 37

Super Mario Odyssey

35 38

Red Dead Redemption 2

40 39

Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 69%, Switch 18%, Xbox Series 14% NEW 40

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered



