After a brief delay, the latest UK charts are in and while all of the familiar faces remain at the top, Prime Day sales have shaken things up elsewhere.

The top three are unchanged this time around, with Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 24 and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD claiming the podium. The only real surprises in the top ten this week are the inclusion of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at ninth thanks to some recent sales — considering it hasn't even made the top 40 for a while, that's not bad going — and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition making the jump from 37th to tenth.

Elsewhere, Prime Day sales have caused more havoc. The Sea of Stars physical edition has broken the top 40 in its second week to land at 24th, Sonic Superstars has sped back into 11th after missing the top 40 completely last week and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain continues to perform weirdly well, moving up to 32nd.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 45%, PS5 22%, PS4 22%, Xbox One 6% 2 2 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 41%, PS5 29%, PS4 26%, Xbox Series 4% 3 3 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 7 4 Elden Ring 4 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 6 Minecraft 6 7 Grand Theft Auto V 14 8 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - 9 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Switch 46%, PS5 42%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 6% 37 10 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - 11 Sonic Superstars Switch 77%, PS5 12%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 3% - 12 Assassin's Creed Mirage 16 13 Nintendo Switch Sports 8 14 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 10 15 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door 16 16 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 87%, PS4 7%, PS5 4%, Xbox Series 2% 13 17 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 73%, PS4 26%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0% 22 18 Elex II 35 19 WWE 2K24

- 20 Resident Evil 4 9 21 It Takes Two Switch 55%, PS4 45% 17 22 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 23 Battlefield 2042 - 24 Sea of Stars Switch 87%, PS5 10%, PS4 2%, Xbox Series 1% 20 25 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 26 Dark Souls Trilogy 15 27 Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 28 Just Dance 2024 Edition Switch 98%, PS5 2%, Xbox Series 0% 12 29 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

11 30 F1 24

- 31 Tekken 8

39 32 Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain - 33 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

21 34

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

- 35

Red Dead Redemption 2

24 36

Princess Peach: Showtime!

- 37

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

- 38

Mafia Trilogy

28 39

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

19 40

Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 68%, Xbox Series 18%, Switch 14%

[Compiled by GfK]

