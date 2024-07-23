After a brief delay, the latest UK charts are in and while all of the familiar faces remain at the top, Prime Day sales have shaken things up elsewhere.
The top three are unchanged this time around, with Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 24 and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD claiming the podium. The only real surprises in the top ten this week are the inclusion of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown at ninth thanks to some recent sales — considering it hasn't even made the top 40 for a while, that's not bad going — and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition making the jump from 37th to tenth.
Elsewhere, Prime Day sales have caused more havoc. The Sea of Stars physical edition has broken the top 40 in its second week to land at 24th, Sonic Superstars has sped back into 11th after missing the top 40 completely last week and Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain continues to perform weirdly well, moving up to 32nd.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 45%, PS5 22%, PS4 22%, Xbox One 6%
|
2
|2
|
EA Sports FC 24
|Switch 41%, PS5 29%, PS4 26%, Xbox Series 4%
|
3
|3
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
7
|4
|
Elden Ring
|
4
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|
6
|
Minecraft
|
6
|
7
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
14
|8
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
-
|9
|
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
|Switch 46%, PS5 42%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 6%
|
37
|10
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
-
|11
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 77%, PS5 12%, PS4 8%, Xbox Series 3%
|
-
|12
|
Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
16
|13
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
8
|14
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
10
|15
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|
16
|16
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 87%, PS4 7%, PS5 4%, Xbox Series 2%
|
13
|17
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 73%, PS4 26%, Xbox One 1%, Switch 0%
|
22
|18
|
Elex II
|
35
|19
|
WWE 2K24
|
-
|20
|
Resident Evil 4
|
9
|21
|
It Takes Two
|Switch 55%, PS4 45%
|
17
|22
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|23
|
Battlefield 2042
|
-
|24
|Sea of Stars
|Switch 87%, PS5 10%, PS4 2%, Xbox Series 1%
|
20
|25
|
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|26
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
15
|27
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
-
|28
|Just Dance 2024 Edition
|Switch 98%, PS5 2%, Xbox Series 0%
|
12
|29
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
11
|30
|
F1 24
|
-
|31
|Tekken 8
|
39
|32
|Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
|
-
|33
|
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
21
|34
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
-
|35
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
24
|36
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
-
|37
|
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
|
-
|38
|
Mafia Trilogy
|
28
|39
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
19
|40
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 68%, Xbox Series 18%, Switch 14%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Ey...!
Bluey is back to number 16. 😊
Love to see Luigi's Mansion 2 still in third (so right behind the UK best-sellers Hogwarts Legacy and FC 24), but also so many Switch games (or at least selling better on it than on other systems) back in the top 40 or even just higher in the charts thanks to some recent sales as mentioned by the article!
The platform splits are interesting. With such a huge slice of sales amazed it took EA this long to bring a feature-parity version of FIFA to the Switch.
So glad LM3 did well and now LM2 HD.
Means we stand a very good chance we will get a LM4 on Switch 2.
Also it shouldn’t be that far off with NLG working on it.
@RadioHedgeFund Just imagine how well a feature-parity version of COD would sell on Switch, had Activision bothered to even try. 💡
@OldGamer999 Like the whole Pikmin series, I still wish we could get LM1 on Switch. 😢
