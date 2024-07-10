Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Blizzard's free-to-play hero shooter Overwatch 2 has announced it's teaming up with Transformers in a new collaboration.This new update, which is now available, will bring new skins, rewards and some "fan-favourite ways to play" as players join an epic battle between the Autobots and Decepticons.

"Calling all TRANSFORMERS fans, you’re needed in the Overwatch 2 universe for our newest collab event! Join the epic battle between the AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS with Reinhardt as Optimus Prime, Ramattra as Megatron, Bastion as Bumblebee, and Illari as Arcee. Each hero bundle comes packed with additional TRANSFORMERS cosmetic effects including highlight intros, victory poses, player icons, and name cards. You can also unlock the entire collection in an exclusive mega bundle and show off iconic TRANSFORMERS-inspired memorabilia."





Join the epic battle between AUTOBOTS and DECEPTICONS when Overwatch 2 x TRANSFORMERS arrives July 9

Blizzard has also announced Overwatch 2's Summer Games 2024, including the return of Lucio Ball. Along with this is Lucio Ball Remix and Winston's Beach Volleyball with all sorts of unlocks up for grabs until 29th July 2024.

In addition to this, Blizzard is bringing back Quick Play Hacked on 15th July 2024, and the Mythic Shop has revealed its first Mythic Weapon skin (Reinhardt's Bound Demon Weapon Skin).

If you haven't tried out Overwatch 2 on the Switch yet, you can learn more in our review here on Nintendo Life. The latest Transformers collaboration follows events for series like Cowboy Bebop and even One Punch Man.