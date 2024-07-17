Sega has announced that it has taken legal action against an individual committing consistent harassment against one of its employees (thanks, Automaton).

In a post on its Japanese corporate site, Sega explained that it had been in contact with the individual in question for some time, but after the harassment had not improved, the firm was forced to take legal action.

Sega also states that it will continue to take similar matters seriously - describing the current case as a "serious human rights issue that damages the dignity of employees and deteriorates the work environment” - and will act according to its Customer Harassment policy. In other words, if anybody thinks of being mean to Sega's employees, perhaps think twice before doing so.

The end result is a settlement in which damages will be paid to Sega on behalf of the employee. The individual perpetrating the harassment will be required to delete any instances of slander or insults while ensuring that no further acts are committed in the future.

The decision has been met with positive reception, with game developer Taira Nakamura stating “Harassment is something I also suffered with when I was in the position of producer, and it’s so reassuring to see a company take action in this way and talk about it publicly to deter others (from committing acts of harassment)".