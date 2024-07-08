Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are hosting four new seasonal events starting this week, including Tera Raids and Mass Outbreaks.

The first kicks off this week on 11th July 2024 and is headlined by a black crystal Tera Raid featuring Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark. This is then supplemented by a 'Pikachu and Friends' mass outbreak event comprised of the following:

- Paldea: Pichu

- Kitakami: Pikachu, Mimikyu

- Blueberry Academy: Raichu, Alolan Raichu

On 25th July 2024, a new black crystal Tera Raid will commence featuring Dondozo with the Mightiest Mark. A Tatsugiri Mass Outbreak will also feature and will include the following:

- Paldea: Curly Form Tatsugiri

- Kitakami: Droopy Form Tatsugiri

- Blueberry Academy: Stretchy Form Tatsugiri

From 9th August 2024, Chest Form Gimmighou will appear in 1-5 star Tera Raids with its shiny form also available in 5 Star Battles. The accompanying Mass Outbreak will then feature:

- Paldea: Wattrel

- Kitakami: Riolu

- Blueberry Academy: Comfey

Finally, from 23rd August 2024, Normal Tera Type Dragonite will appear in 7-Star Tera Raid Battles. The Mass Outbreak will then include:

- Paldea: Larvitar and Bagon

- Kitakami: Goomy and Hisuian Sliggoo

- Blueberry Academy: Beldum