The Pokémon Company has unveiled the next Scarlet & Violet Trading Card Game set 'Shrouded Fable' and it's looking... legendary.

The newest TCG set will be hitting shelves on 2nd August 2024 and is set to mark the card debut of Scarlet and Violet's Indigo Disk DLC Pokémon, Pecharunt. On top of this, the DLC's 'Loyal Three' — Okidogi, Munkidori and Fezandipiti — will be treated to ex variants for the first time.

With the 'Twilight Masquerade' expansion bringing an additional 160 cards our way on 24th May, it was always likely that its Shrouded Fable follow-up would be a little smaller — and it is. The Shrouded Fabel set will consist of over 95 cards and provide special illustrations based on Japanese woodblock art for over 30 Pokémon and Trainer cards.

You can get a closer look at the new Greninja ex special illustration in the following tweet from @PokemonTCG.

This upcoming set will be released this August in a variety of forms. While we will have to wait until 6th September to see the expansion's Booster Bundle (according to Serebii.net), there will be mini-tins and special illustration collections available on day one alongside the Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer Box which is now available to pre-order from The Pokémon Centre for £54.99.

What do you make of the upcoming expansion? Will you be picking up any packs in August? Let us know in the comments.