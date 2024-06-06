The Pokémon Squishmallows line continues to grow with two more plush seemingly joining the collection in the future.

According to an official post, these two Squishmallows (which appear to be Fuecoco and Bellibolt), will be "coming soon". There's also a proper sneak peek on the way of these Scarlet and Violet-generation Pokémon.

"Want a sneak peek at the Squishmallows coming to Pokémon Center? Stay tuned to catch the reveal and learn how to bring these new friends home."

For now you'll just have to settle with the following image: