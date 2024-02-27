Today's Pokémon Presents ended with a nice little surprise — a teaser for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a brand new Legends-style game which is taking place in Lumiose City. The game will be launching worldwide in 2025 "on Nintendo Switch systems".
The teaser didn't really show off much besides teasing some futuristic blueprint-style visuals which focused on Lumiose City, which was the central "big" city in Pokémon X & Y. According to Nintendo, the game will be "set entirely within Lumiose City", which leaves a lot of questions. Mega Evolutions also seem to be making a return.
We also have a little slide that says "Urban Redevelopment Plan - Lumiose City". We have no idea what this means — the game could be about building the city, or it could be a more futuristic game. However, given how excellent we thought Pokémon Legends: Arceus was, we're excited for this one.
Here's a brief description of Pokémon Legends: Z-A from the game's trailer:
"Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025!
A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is under way to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon."
Zat is so Awesome
Not really jumping up and down for it since it's a bit soon from the last Legends game, but provided they tighten up some of the jank and padding from the first one I'm down for it. Certainly beats more Let's Go.
That said what a boring nothing of a stream. For all they showed that could've been a tweet.
They didn't show much but the fact that they are working on a (modern day) Legends game is absolutely amazing. And Mega evolution is finally returning
Really surprised that it's Kalos instead of Unova though
Btw the fact that it's releasing in 2025 makes me wonder if the game releases for Switch 2 as well
Megas are back!
I'm glad that Zygarde will finally get its own time in the spotlight after over 10 years. I hope we see some new mega evolutions.
I WAS JUST SAYING A KALOS GAME WAS MY DREAM GAME and now it's coming for Switch 2 and it's a LEGENDS game too?! fjlasiejvkl AHHHh
Awesome! ...what is it like?
PLA is the best modern Pokemon game ever!
Didn't see this coming and as a Gen 6 fan i'm excited to see more.
I'm surprised they're both skipping Gen 5 and the year of 2024 as a whole. When was the last time TCPI showed restraint on Game Freak's release windows and "let a game slip in to next year?"
It taking place in Kalos is cool but I really hope that Pokemon Company invested in getting Game Freak a support studio because considering they just finished the Scarlet and Violet DLC, this could turn into a whole other fiasco when Game Freak just doesn't have the needed time or man power alone
@Waluigi451 I 100% believe it will be a launch/early title to the next console. Legends Arceus was an ambitious title that would have benefited from a more powerful console and Z-A will probably capitalize on that.
It also coincides with the alleged launch year of Nintendo's next console
I'm so glad nobody predicted this! Heavy suggestion that this might be a Switch 2 launch title in 2025 (it'll be a dual launch on the OG Switch too)
The entire PP was a snooze fest until this part. Glad that my favorite pokemon mechanic is back! 🤩
Disappointed it's not Gen 5 related.
XY are the worst games in the series besides the OG Gameboy games and a huge part of that was Karlos just...sucking.
IT'S BEEN OVER A DECADE BUT POKEMON Z IS FINALLY REAL AND IT'S A LEGENDS GAME WDOBWJPHIFIHGUVYWGOUHFLGVCUWTIYOFHJLIHUGYEIHF
This is probably alongside the original Legends game as being one of the most surprising Pokemon announcements ever. NOBODY predicted this.... and I couldn't be happier. Can't wait for 2025 and I'm so happy Legends is officially a subseries and not just a one-time thing 🥰
also, whilst I'm here, THANK THE LORD THEY'RE TAKING A YEAR OFF I NEVER THOUGHT I'D SEE THE DAY 😭
HELL YEAH!! Now we're talking!
This is cool, I still like X and Y a lot, so I'm down to revisit the Kalos region! Hopefully this one gets the proper amount of time in the oven to either use the Switch or successor hardware properly.
Next two games in the series: Pokémon Gentrification and Pokémon Redlining.
I'm very curious to see if it will be set during modern day or not. Would love to see the Legends formula applied to a modern setting
As long as they give shinies a damn sound when they show up, I'm in.
@mariomaster96 They even said "releasing worldwide simultaneously" instead of just "worldwide" like most trailers. It makes me curious with rumors that the new system was pushed back to next year. I wonder if TPC was planning for a Switch 2 reveal or not.
I'm super happy they have taken the feedback from S and V, and decided on a longer development time to make the game as polished as it can be. Also, the presumed idea of you building up the city the way you want sounds like an amazing gameplay loop.
All that being said, I do think Red and Blue on NSO would have been the perfect thing to tide us over and create hype for the Direct.
As a wise old fat man once said. “START. CHEERING. NOW!”
No Let's Go Johto or NSO Gameboy Pokémons, boooo.
I am so hyped for this. Even though 2025 is a long way off, I am happy they are taking their time to create a great game.
I was guessing Pokémon Legends Celebi, but this is just as good.
It sounds like it could be a Switch 2 launch title, or cross-gen at minimum.
Switch not getting a game release this year was the gag of the direct. Not Gamefreak actually taking their time to develop something properly.
Seeing how X was my first ever Pokémon game back when I was a kid, this is really exciting for me. Fingers crossed it all works out.
I know this will probably ignite yet another wave of Switch 2 discussion, but keep in mind that Game Freak always releases a game on a console after the successor is already released. Pokemon Crystal, Pokemon Emerald, Pokemon Black 2 & White 2 , and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.
Good to see we're getting another Legends game as the last one was fairly good. Kinda wish it was based on B&W since that was my favorite gen.
Another Legends game? Mega Evolution? And there taking their time and not releasing it until 2025??? Basically doing everything I could have wanted.
sounds great
Didn't is say at the end in small writing launching simultaneously in 2025?
@Zeebor15 The answer is 2015. (Not counting dlc) Although it seems like Pokemon Z was probably planned to launch that year.
SWITCH 2 launch game!! I'm SO HYPED omg
Looks like Z-A implies time traveling, along with displaying multiple blueprints in different styles, one hand drawn and the other 3D.
Honestly I would be down for a Pokemon city building mechanic (hell I could even be up for an entire game like it, if it was done right!)
an underrated Pokemon generation in my opinion, I loved the atmosphere in XY.
@Rockboy247 Launching simultaneously worldwide in 2025, yeah.
@mariomaster96 @mariomaster96 it did say in the trailer that it’s releasing “ simultaneously” . I think that might be a hint towards a new console. I hope.
@Uncle_Franklin Kalos was amazing, and we only got one single game for it! I honestly can't believe Game Freak is finally revisiting Kalos combined with the best spinoff series Pokemon has seen in a decade!
We know next to nothing about it, but X and Y was the generation that brought me back to Pokémon, and I really enjoyed Legends Arceus, so I'm actually feeling pretty hopeful for this one.
Hopefully since it's releasing in 2025, they'll give it plenty of time to cook. Also curious if it'll be just on Switch or on it and whatever Nintendo's next system is.
There you go! First announcement for the next machine. Last time it was DQ, this time perhaps more appropriately it's Pokémon.
...
And maybe Metroid even before this? Only time will tell.
I think the Switch 2 will have full BC with Switch games, and this then releasing on Switch. (With optional "upgrades" for Switch 2).
X and Y were terrible. Legends doesn’t interest me. A bad ending to an already lame Direct.
It’s what i expected, so that’s okay. I could use some time off from Pokemon too.
A nice surprise announcement. I didn’t like Legends as much as the base games, so I was hoping for Black/White remakes, but I can’t really complain. Excited to see more either way
Yeah no, I cried tears of happiness. My top 3 pokemon games in terms of experience were: HG/SS, X/Y, Legends Arceus.
Now you're telling me I get a combo of two of em?! It'll be 3 years of development between Legends Arceus and Legends Z-A. That's huge. They chose to do the game that sold less but was better received generally. Involving the player with direct Pokemon interactions more than ever before In a non-minigame way since HG/SS.
I am extremely happy.
@Con89 @mariomaster96 @mariomaster96 I think it's more likely meaning it's releasing in all regions at the same time. I feel like Pokémon has used this wording with other game launches in the past.
I loved X and I am super excited!
In the new Legends trailer it did say releasing “simultaneously“; I think that’s the strongest hint we’ve had for a new console, yet . So a current gen and next gen version . Interesting.
@Markiemania95 screams two consoles
@Con89 They always say that. This just means that the game will release in all global markets on the same day. Which in the past wasn't usual for Pokémon games.
Glad this is the only big announcement and it's not until next year. Please let it be properly polished. 🙏
Lowkey the best part of that was how between it and the SV DLC it hopefully killed Khu's credibility entirely. So tired of that dude's constant Riddler nonsense and how he gets mad any time anyone but him leaks Pokemon info.
@Lizuka By the time this releases we'll be, at the earliest, three years out from Legends Arceus. That's a pretty solid chunk of time.
Finally, gen 6 has more stuff! It was so sad how gen 6 was the only gen without extra stuff post-launch.
Seeing how PL:Arceus was oozing with potential, I'm very excited about this one!
@Rockboy247 No it doesn’t. It screams one, internationally, on the same day.
My favorite thing about this is the best gimmick is coming back
@Indielink It's less about time and more content to me. There's only one Pokemon game between them.
@sanderev Hope not because looking at the recent visual fidelity of their recent output; it will look like dog dirt
I wanted to see a new Legends announced, but didn't think it would happen today and even less so one releasing next year for Switch and especially taking place in Kalos (so Mega Evolutions are also back, yes please), love to see it!
By the way, I seriously doubt they'll release it for both the Switch and Switch 2, I think it's more likely the latter will just be able to run it thanks to backward compatibility.
@TheWanderingBard It's always good to hear/read one's first time with Pokemon. My reach goes further back, most likely before you were born.
Nintendolife should do an article letting commenters express their first Pokemon game. Not unless they did before haha
I would've never guessed this in a million years. No Johto or Unova, we're skipping to Kalos? Also, the graphics do look like they might be improved, I do suspect this is a Switch 2 game that was forced to be delayed because the Switch 2 was delayed.
Pretty much a nothing announcement so long as they don't show actual footage. I want to know if they funked it up or not. Though it's releasing next year so we'll see in due time. Still a long wait. If it turns out decent, I'll get it!
Wait the TCG app marketing video hinted toward Kalos! I think they filmed in France!!
Okay, I did a quick search and this came up as one of the first results, wouldn't be surprised if the "simultaneously worldwide" wording was simply a reference to it: https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Iwata-Asks/Iwata-Asks-in-Motion-Pokemon-X-and-Pokemon-Y/Pokemon-X-Pokemon-Y/1-Simultaneous-Worldwide-Release-A-First-for-the-Series/1-Simultaneous-Worldwide-Release-A-First-for-the-Series-815772.html
Oh hey...Game Freak are doing the following
GF are giving you the thing you bished about for 8 years
Two hopes though
Just gonna throw out there that the "A" resembles the Ultimate Weapon.
@Con89 They have extra time for polish, so I'm sure it will be better. I'm 100% certain it will be on the Switch, because the video says so. But it could run "improved" on the Switch 2 with a patch. (like many XBOX ONE games on XBOX Series)
@martynstuff *assuming Z-A has similar gameplay as PLA or if it's a new approach
I wonder if this will be anything like Arceus, with the throwing mechanic and catching Pokemon without fighting (stuff they ditched in Scarlet and Violet). Might be interesting then. It could also just be a city-builder. Maybe it all plays in one gigantic city?
Lol at the people who immediately assume it will be a Switch 2 launch-title or a dual release. Personally I think its just one of the very last Switch titles in Spring 2025, BEFORE we jump to Switch 2.
My initial reaction was not really surprised as I noticed the Eiffel looking tower, I was thinking "Is that Pokemon X or something?"
Anyway, I think this Pokemon Legends will be futuristic theme with some France accent.
Anyway, it'll be interesting to see if we get context on the ghost girl and the note at the station
Not sure what to think of it, I mean am happy and all for the folks who wished for a new Legends game but I did never play Pokemon X or Y and am not sure what to expect.As someone who didn't enjoy Legends Arceus, I wish this one to be better.
Just hoped for some Pokemon game releasing this year still, oh well.
Hell yea. I never get excited for these pokemon presents, but a new legends game is dope. Arceus was such a nice experience and I hope this is raising the bar even further. Can't wait for 2025!
@Henmii I think it's going to play exactly like PLA. Otherwise they wouldn't call it Pokémon Legends. There is no reason to make it a series and then change the gameplay.
New worst selling game incoming?
So they're FINALLY taking a year off!! Happy days!
By the way, this is REALLY interesting:
'Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025!'
According to this, the game will come to both systems, and hey, the next Nintendo console will be another Switch! That's great to hear! Can we confirm the name 'Switch 2' already?
"zig a zig ah" as the Spice Girls prophesied.
Pidgeot? Yes. Mega Pidgeot? YAAAAS! PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, LET MEGA PIDGEOT COME BACK!
@HammerKirby Just like Game Freak always does a third version for their new generation. Or they always debut on new hardware with a new generation. Oh wait...
@the_beaver It’s referring to Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite. Not the first time ‘Switch systems’ has been used like that by a long stretch.
@the_beaver Switch 2 CONFIRMED BABY
@Dom_31 How are the first games the worst in the series? They have so much heart, so many new ideas, such ambition, such charm, such a fantastic soundtrack... It really feels like a game that the creators wanted to make and a game that the whole staff was so passionate about. Sure, the newer games can be considered to be better because they built on what the older games laid down, and it's not balanced well, but it created such a world and such a legacy that it's pretty much unparalleled.
Games should never be judged in a vacuum, but with context. And while I think Black/White are probably the most well-made games in the series, when taking everything into consideration, the first generation might overall be the best.
2024 is going yo be a ghost town for Switch now that next gen is likely delayed to next year Nintendo doesn't even have Pokemon so carry their 2024 holiday
@Markiemania95 Btw I appreciate that both our contrasting comments are situated back-to-back 🤓
