Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Today's Pokémon Presents ended with a nice little surprise — a teaser for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a brand new Legends-style game which is taking place in Lumiose City. The game will be launching worldwide in 2025 "on Nintendo Switch systems".

The teaser didn't really show off much besides teasing some futuristic blueprint-style visuals which focused on Lumiose City, which was the central "big" city in Pokémon X & Y. According to Nintendo, the game will be "set entirely within Lumiose City", which leaves a lot of questions. Mega Evolutions also seem to be making a return.

We also have a little slide that says "Urban Redevelopment Plan - Lumiose City". We have no idea what this means — the game could be about building the city, or it could be a more futuristic game. However, given how excellent we thought Pokémon Legends: Arceus was, we're excited for this one.

Here's a brief description of Pokémon Legends: Z-A from the game's trailer:

"Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025!

A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is under way to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon."



Are you excited for Pokémon Legends: Z-A? Let us know in the comments.