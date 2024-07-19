Nintendo Japan has released a fresh batch of Splatoon 3 merchandise to tie in with the upcoming 'Grand Festival' Splatfest and it's looking preeeety sweet.

Now, this was technically revealed during the barrage of Splatoon 3 amiibo / Splatfest news last night, but with so much coming in at once, we thought it only fair to shine a light on this little guy now we're over the initial amiibo shock.

The three 'Grand Festival' t-shirts are now available to pre-order from the Japanese My Nintendo Store for 5,500 yen (around £27 / $35), each representing a different fraction of September's Splatfest — Past, Present or Future. With black, white and grey designs, these tops are a little less in-your-face than the tie-in Pokémon and Zelda ones that we have seen for previous Splatfests and we appreciate that. Each t-shirt has its respective Splatfest team logo on the front and a trio of Splatlandian design icons on the back.

But that's not all! Alongside these t-shirts, Nintendo Japan is also cooking up a Grand Festival wristband, which will be purchasable for 100 Platinum Points (plus tax).

This merch is only available in Japan at the time of writing, but previous Splatfest t-shirts have made the jump over to North America and Europe, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that the same thing will happen this time.

Update: Nintendo has announced that the t-shirts will be coming West in the next couple of months. Wahoo!

Before the 'Grand Festival' kicks off, we have August's Splatfest to look forward to. This one runs from 10th-12th August and asks "What could you eat every day?" with Team Bread, Rice and Pasta all up for grabs.