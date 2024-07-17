Hot off the back of last week's 'Summer Nights' Splatfest, Nintendo has today revealed what's coming up for Splatoon 3 next month.

August's Splatfest event is back to being all about food, with three starchy options battling it out for your vote. The theme this time is "Which could you eat every day?" and you'll have a choice between Team Bread, Rice and Pasta — is anyone else getting hungry?

This one kicks off on 10th August at 1am BST and will run until 12th August at 00:59am BST. Based on previous Splatfest times, we'd wager that the North American equivalent will be from 9th Aug at 5pm PT to 11th Aug at 4:59pm PT.

The Summer Nights Splatfest saw Team Beach walk away with the win, but who will get your vote this time? We're leaning towards Team Pasta, but all three are tasty enough to be in with a shot.

Be sure to check out our complete Splatfest guide for a full rundown of every previous theme and winner.