Nice, this is a pleasant surprise. I feel like Nintendo's really been stepping up their NSO offerings lately. We seem to get multiple updates in a month now, with each one encompassing a different platform. This year so far, we've had a bunch of Rare titles, five Mega Man games, three Starfy games, titles we've been waiting forever on like Super Mario Land, mode obscure stuff that never gets re-released like Mach Rider and DK Jr Math which are just fascinating novties to have...

Nothing that's been like insanely mind-blowing, but every announcement has at the very least prompted a, "huh, that's neat" or an "ahh, yesss" out of me. Which is more than can be said for previous years when we would go months without announcements only to get "Hey, Punk! Are You Tuff E Nuff!" "Spanky's Quest" 🤨 or, uhm... "S.C.A.T." Half these shovelware titles I feel like you can't Google without having to delete your browser history. We'd get three of those a month and that'd be it.

But it's only July 11th and this is already our second update of the month. First we had NES and now GBA, which probably amounts to around 10 games so far. Not too shabby. Hopefully, we'll get a new N64 game and/or GB games this month as well.

I know there was that article recently about how Nintendo was hiring new online subscription consultants or something, so I think this is a promising start. Although, despite the slow rollout of games, I've been content paying for my subscription since 2019 when they added SNES titles. Since then, I think the value has honestly been a steal. You can get most of Nintendo's first-party NES, SNES, and a good number GB/GBC games for a whole year the price of like one month of Netflix.

As others have said though, it's a bit lame they haven't translated these into English, though. Maybe someday?