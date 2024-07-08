Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 771k

Red Art Games recently announced that Elrentaros Wanderings, the new RPG from Rune Factory creator Yoshifumi Hashimoto, will be heading to the Switch digitally on 16th August 2024.

Developed by Marvelous subsidiary HAKAMA, the game blends life-sim elements with action-RPG gameplay, all the while boasting gorgeous, colourful visuals that aren't too dissimilar from Square Enix's Bravely series.

There are also a couple of lovely physical editions if going digital isn't your cup of tea, and these will launch a bit later in the year on 11th October 2024. First up, the €49.99 Deluxe Edition will contain a copy of the game, an exclusive sleeve, a keychain, a sticker sheet, a 30-page art book, and an acrylic stand. These are limited to 500 PEGI-rated units.

The €69.99 Collector's Edition, meanwhile, comes with the game, a steelbook case, a pin set, a double-sided poster, a keychain, and a sticker sheet. These will be a bit more plentiful at 1000 PEGI-rated units.

In addition to the Rune Factory series, Yoshifumi Hashimoto has also been heavily involved in the Story of Seasons franchise. HAKAMA Inc. was established in 2018 with Hashimoto leading development.

What do you make of this one? Will you be picking it up? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.