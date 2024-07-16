Yacht Club Games recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Shovel Knight, and as part of this, it also mentioned how it would be sharing more information about its new action-adventure game Mina The Hollower in the form of a "grand gameplay reveal in the near future".
With this in mind, a new PlayStation Network listing for this anticipated release has now appeared with a placeholder page. It says the game release is "to be determined" but this can sometimes be a sign an announcement or reveal is on the way.
When this game does arrive, players can expect an 8-bit handheld-style adventure running at a "smooth" 60 frames per second. Here's a little bit extra about this upcoming release:
"You shall play as Mina, a whip-wielding Hollower and visionary inventor, who embarks on a quest to restore power to Tenebrous Isle after receiving a troubling letter from Baron Lionel. Utilizing her unique Hollowing abilities, Mina can burrow through the ground, use a plethora of weapons and trinkets to vanquish monsters, and uncover the island's dark secrets."