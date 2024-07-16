Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

Yacht Club Games recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of Shovel Knight, and as part of this, it also mentioned how it would be sharing more information about its new action-adventure game Mina The Hollower in the form of a "grand gameplay reveal in the near future".

With this in mind, a new PlayStation Network listing for this anticipated release has now appeared with a placeholder page. It says the game release is "to be determined" but this can sometimes be a sign an announcement or reveal is on the way.

When this game does arrive, players can expect an 8-bit handheld-style adventure running at a "smooth" 60 frames per second. Here's a little bit extra about this upcoming release: