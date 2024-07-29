Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

Developer Gelato Games has revealed Guns of Fury, a 2D-pixel art action game that blends the high-octane gameplay of Metal Slug with the explorative elements of Metroidvanias like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.

Launching on Switch and Steam later in 2024, it's from the same two-man team that released the quirky action-platformer Goblin Sword back in 2020, and this time, they're bringing on composer Dominic Ninmark (Blazing Chrome, Gravity Circuit, Mighty Goose) to help bring the game's soundtrack to life.

We have to say, the visuals for this one are lovely; there's a ton of detail in the character design and environments, and the overall aesthetic reminds us of the rather excellent Mercenary Kings, which itself was heavily inspired by Metal Slug.

Let's take a look at the key features:

- Explore a vast interconnected world and uncover new areas using newly acquired skills and equipment

- Exhilarating run and gun action

- Beautiful hand-crafted 16-bit pixel art

- Hundreds of unique items to discover, including pistols, weapons, knives and accessories

- 10+ bosses and tons of enemy types

- Acquire new abilities in an authentic Metroidvania experience

- Take control of a variety of different mechs, each with its own array of attacks and abilities

- Discover secrets in breakable walls and acquire loot and powerful new equipment

- Destructible environments

- Alternate endings

- Incredible soundtrack by Dominic Ninmark

